Shree Charani floors England in 1st WT20I, attains these feats

The Indian women's cricket team has been bolstered by the debut of young spinner Nallapureddy Shree Charani. The 20-year-old Andhra Pradesh native made a stunning start to her international career in the first WT20I against England at Nottingham on June 28, 2025. She took four wickets for just 12 runs, leaving the hosts stunned with her exceptional performance. India defeated England by 97 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Record Second-best figures for an Indian in WT20Is on debut Charani's impressive debut has now placed her second on the list of best bowling figures by an Indian in Women's T20 Internationals. She dismissed England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, and Lauren Bell to complete a four-wicket haul in just 3.5 overs. Sravanthi Naidu owns the best performance on debut, claiming 4/9 against Bangladesh back in 2014. Best Bowling figures on debut for India in WT20Is: 4/9 - Sravanthi Naidu vs Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar, 2014 4/12 - Nallapureddy Shree Charani vs England, Nottingham, 2025 3/21 - Poonam Yadav vs Bangladesh, Vadodara, 2013

Milestone Charani clocks 2nd-best figures against ENGW by an Indian As per ESPNcricinfo, Charani has posted the 2nd-best figures by an Indian bowler in WT20Is against England. The record is held by pacer Renuka Singh, who claimed 5/15 from 4 overs in February 2023. Charani bettered Ekta Bisht's record, who picked 4/21 in Dharamsala, 2016.