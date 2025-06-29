Shree Charani floors England in 1st WT20I, attains these feats
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team has been bolstered by the debut of young spinner Nallapureddy Shree Charani. The 20-year-old Andhra Pradesh native made a stunning start to her international career in the first WT20I against England at Nottingham on June 28, 2025. She took four wickets for just 12 runs, leaving the hosts stunned with her exceptional performance. India defeated England by 97 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
Record
Second-best figures for an Indian in WT20Is on debut
Charani's impressive debut has now placed her second on the list of best bowling figures by an Indian in Women's T20 Internationals. She dismissed England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, and Lauren Bell to complete a four-wicket haul in just 3.5 overs. Sravanthi Naidu owns the best performance on debut, claiming 4/9 against Bangladesh back in 2014. Best Bowling figures on debut for India in WT20Is: 4/9 - Sravanthi Naidu vs Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar, 2014 4/12 - Nallapureddy Shree Charani vs England, Nottingham, 2025 3/21 - Poonam Yadav vs Bangladesh, Vadodara, 2013
Milestone
Charani clocks 2nd-best figures against ENGW by an Indian
As per ESPNcricinfo, Charani has posted the 2nd-best figures by an Indian bowler in WT20Is against England. The record is held by pacer Renuka Singh, who claimed 5/15 from 4 overs in February 2023. Charani bettered Ekta Bisht's record, who picked 4/21 in Dharamsala, 2016.
Series update
India women lead 5-match T20I series 1-0
With this 97-run win, India women have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana's maiden T20 International hundred (112 off 65 balls) and Harleen Deol's quick-fire innings of 43 helped India post a massive total of 210 runs. In reply, England was bundled out for just 113 runs in 14.5 overs by the Indian bowlers, marking their worst-ever loss in women's T20Is.