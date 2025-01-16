Smriti Mandhana hails aggressive approach in record-breaking WODI against Ireland
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team has created history by thrashing Ireland in the third game of the WODI series in Rajkot.
India secured their biggest-ever win margin in this format by a whopping 304 runs. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal slammed record-breaking centuries for Team India.
And this monumental achievement was a part of a strategic plan by the team, revealed captain Mandhana.
Record score
India posts highest-ever score in WODI history
The match, played in Rajkot, witnessed India scoring their highest-ever total of 435/5 in 50 overs.
The phenomenal score was majorly powered by centuries from Rawal (154 off 129 balls) and Mandhana (135 off 80 balls).
India recorded the fourth-highest total ever in Women's ODI history, behind New Zealand's scores of 491/4, 455/5, and 440/3.
Captain's insight
Mandhana reveals strategy behind record-breaking victory
After the match, Mandhana revealed that the team's aggressive approach was a calculated strategy.
"It (onslaught) was planned. I was just thinking not many matches you can go out and attack. So, I thought of trying a few shots," she said.
This revelation gives an insight into the team's mindset and tactics leading up to their historic win against Ireland in the WODI series.
Captain's achievement
Mandhana sets new record in women's ODIs
Mandhana, who captained the team in Harmanpreet Kaur's absence, also broke the record for the fastest WODI century by an Indian (off 70 balls).
Her final score was an incredible 135 off 80 balls, which included 12 boundaries and 7 sixes.
This performance highlights her leadership role and immense contribution to the team's historic win.
Rising star
Rawal's maiden century contributes to India's historic win
In what was her second series for India, Rawal scored an outstanding maiden century.
The 24-year-old, who is a psychology student from Delhi, not only scored her maiden hundred but converted it into a "daddy hundred," scoring 154 off 129 balls.
Her knock included a total of 20 boundaries and a six, further cementing her place atop the Indian batting order.