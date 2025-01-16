What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team has created history by thrashing Ireland in the third game of the WODI series in Rajkot.

India secured their biggest-ever win margin in this format by a whopping 304 runs. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal slammed record-breaking centuries for Team India.

And this monumental achievement was a part of a strategic plan by the team, revealed captain Mandhana.