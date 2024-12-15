Summarize Simplifying... In short In the first WT20I, Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana led India to a record total with an 81-run partnership.

Mandhana scored her 28th fifty in WT20Is, while Rodrigues hit her 12th.

Mandhana scored her 28th fifty in WT20Is, while Rodrigues hit her 12th.

Their performance, along with a quick 20 from Richa Ghosh, gave India a strong start despite criticism of team leader Harmanpreet Kaur.

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 73 off 35 balls (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

1st WT20I: Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana smash fifties versus WI

What's the story The Indian women's cricket team scored 195/4 against the West Indies in the first T20I on Sunday. This was made possible by the brilliant innings of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana in the first match of a three-game series. Rodrigues scored an impressive 73 off 35 balls, while Mandhana continued her brilliant form with a 54-run innings. Notably, this is India's highest WT20I score against West Indies. Here's more.

Rodrigues and Mandhana's partnership propels India

Rodrigues and Mandhana added an explosive 81-run partnership for the second wicket off just 44 balls, bolstering India's record total. Their partnership was finally broken when Mandhana was dismissed by Karishma Ramharack, who was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with 4-0-18-2. Richa Ghosh also contributed with a brisk 20 off 14 balls before being caught by Deandra Dottin.

India's strong start and team dynamics

India's innings started on a high with an opening stand between Uma Chetry and Mandhana, who added 50 runs in seven overs. Chetry's brisk 26-ball knock with four boundaries went in vain as she couldn't capitalize on an early dropped catch by West Indies captain Hayley Matthews. The Indian team currently led by Harmanpreet Kaur has faced criticism for her leadership despite her solid batting form.

Mandhana smashes her 28th WT20I fifty; Rodrigues gets her 12th

Mandhana's 33-ball 54 had seven fours and two sixes. She now owns 3,622 runs from 154 matches at 28.74. This was her 28th fifty in WT20Is. In 105 matches (92 innings), Rodrigues has raced to 2,215 runs at 30.34. She struck her 12th fifty. Her explosive 73 from just 35 balls was laced with nine fours and two sixes.