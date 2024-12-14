Summarize Simplifying... In short The WPL auction 2025 is set to be a thrilling event with only 19 slots available among five franchises.

The youngest player is 13-year-old Anshu Nagar, while the oldest is 34-year-old Laura Harris.

The auction will see teams like Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals vying for players, with budgets ranging from ₹2.5 crore to ₹4.4 crore.

The third season of WPL, planned for January, will feature teams like RCB, MI, DC, UPW, and GG, with a total budget of ₹15 crore for squad building.

The auction rules allow a maximum of five overseas players, including those from Associate nations.

The third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction will take place on December 15 (Image Source: X/@wplt20)

WPL auction 2025: Date, time, venue, and rules

By Rajdeep Saha

What's the story The third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction will take place on December 15 in Bengaluru. The event will start at 3:00pm IST and will be live telecast on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app. 120 players are up for grabs in this mini-auction, including 91 Indians and 29 overseas players. Here are the details.

Team details

Limited slots and team budgets for WPL auction 2025

The auction has limited slots with only 19 up for grabs among the five franchises. The Gujarat Giants have the biggest purse of ₹4.4 crore going into the auction and will look to fill four slots, including two for overseas players. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have the least purse of ₹2.5 crore and will look to fill four slots, one reserved for an overseas player.

Player details

Youngest and oldest players in the auction

The youngest player in the auction is 13-year-old left-arm seamer Anshu Nagar from Delhi. The oldest player is 34-year-old Australian batter Laura Harris, who was recently released by Delhi Capitals. The base prices for players also vary. England captain Heather Knight and West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin set their reserve price at ₹50 lakh. Others include ₹30 lakh for several players and ₹20 lakh for Rajasthan's Akshita Maheshwari.

Season details

WPL's 3rd season and participating teams

Although official dates and venues are yet to be announced, the BCCI plans to hold the WPL's third season in a three-week window starting in January. Each franchise has a total budget of ₹15 crore for squad building, up from ₹13.5 crore last year. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG) are the five teams participating in this year's auction.

Auction rules

WPL rules and inclusion of Associate nation players

The WPL doesn't use an Impact Player rule, meaning teams can only field 11 players announced at the toss. Teams can field a maximum of five overseas players if one plays for an Associate nation. This year's shortlist features Associate nation players like Theertha Satish and Samaira Dharnidharka (UAE) and Sarah Bryce (Scotland). Bryce recently played for Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).