UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma stood tall (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

Deepti Sharma slams her second consecutive fifty in WPL: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:31 pm Mar 08, 202409:31 pm

What's the story UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma stood tall in match number 15 of the Women's Premier League 2024 season on Friday. She struck an important 59-run knock versus the Delhi Capitals Women. Deepti, who came out to bat at number three, made the most out of the opportunity. UP Warriorz posted 138/8 in 20 overs after a disciplined bowling effort from Delhi. Here's more.

Knock

A fighting knock from Deepti's blade

Deepti was promoted at number three after a superb knock albeit in a losing cause versus Mumbai Indians Women. She same in when her side was 10/1. A 46-run stand was followed alongside Alyssa Healy (29). Deepti stayed on till the 20th over, seeing wickets fall at the other end. She was dismissed by Shikha Pandey. She faced 48 balls (SR: 122.92).

Runs

Second WPL fifty and 200-plus runs this season

Deepti hit six fours and a six in her 59-run effort. In the previous outing, she scored an unbeaten 53. As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti has raced to 207 runs from seven matches in WPL 2024 at an average of 69. She owns a strike rate of 132.69. Notably, the WPL 2023 season saw her score just 90 runs from nine matches at 12.85.

Information

UPW's innings summary

UPW were 56/1 before being reduced to 62/3. Deepti and Grace Harris added a 30-plus stand but once the latter was dismissed, DC hit back and restricted UPW to 138/8.Titas Sadhu (2/23) and Radha Yadav (2/16) bowled well.