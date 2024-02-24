Royal Challengers started their 2024 WPL campaign with a win (Photo credit: X/RCBTweets)

WPL 2024: RCBW pip UP Warriorz by 2 runs

What's the story Royal Challengers Bangalore started their 2024 Women's Premier League campaign with a victory over the UP Warriorz in Bengaluru on Saturday. The hosts posted a competitive total of 157/6 courtesy of fifties from Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh and were brilliantly backed by their bowlers to register a two-run win. Sobhana Asha was the highlight for them with her maiden WPL fifer.

RCB innings

RCB struggled their way through to 157/6

RCB Women lost their opener Sophie Devine in the third over. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana decided to take charge until she was dismissed. Ellyse Perry was also back in the pavilion a couple of overs later. Meghana and Richa added 71 runs together. Both the batters slammed fifties and powered the hosts to a competitive total of 157/6. Rajeshwari Gayakwad for UPW, claiming 2/24.

UPW innings

UP Warriorz crumbled under pressure

UP Warriorz lost their captain Alyssa Healy in the second over and were very sluggish in the powerplay overs. However, a 77-run partnership between Grace Harris and Shweta Sherawat saw the momentum sway in their favor but an incredible spell from Asha turned the game on its head. UPW panicked under pressure in the chase. Asha starred with 5/22 from her four overs.

Sabbineni Meghana

Brilliant hand from Sabbineni Meghana

Meghana came to the crease following Devine's dismissal early on. She gradually consolidated as wickets kept tumbling at the other end. Eventually, she stitched a 71-run partnership with Richa, taking RCB beyond the 120-run mark. With her maiden WPL fifty, Meghana became the first Indian to slam a half-century for RCB in the competition. Her 53 was laced with seven boundaries and a maximum.

Richa Ghosh

A blazing knock from Richa Ghosh

Richa was at her dominant best as she stitched a crucial partnership with Meghana. Even after the latter's dismissal, the young wicket-keeper batter kept on finding the boundaries in the slogbovers. Her 37-ball 62 helped RCB post a competitive total on a batting wicket. She hammered 12 boundaries. It was also her maiden WPL fifty as she amassed 200 runs in the competition.

Bowlers

How the UPW bowlers fared?

Rajeshwari was the pick of the bowlers for UP Warriorz as she claimed two wickets and only gave away 24 runs from her four overs. Earlier, Harris returned with 1/22 as she dismissed the dangerous Devine early on. Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma shared three wickets among them. Apart from debutant Saima Thakor, all the UPW bowlers picked up a wicket.

Powerplay overs

UP Warriorz had a slow start

UPW lost their captain Healy early on in the second over which made things difficult for them in the powerplay overs. Debutant Vrinda Dinesh also struggled to get going as Tahlia McGrath was getting her eye in. UP Warriorz could only manage 36 runs in the first six overs. Therefore, they didn't get the start which was needed and fell short in the chase.

Sobhana Asha

First-ever WPL fifer for Sobhana Asha

Asha was the pick of the RCB bowlers as she finished with exceptional figures of 5/22 from her four overs. Notably, she became the first Indian to claim a WPL fifer. Asha ran through the UPW batting order as she picked up the wickets of Dinesh, McGrath, Harris, Shweta Sehrawat and Kiran Navgire. She became the fourth bowler to claim a WPL fifer.

Record

Fouth bowler to scalp a WPL fifer

Asha with her great figures of 5/22 became the fourth bowler to claim a WPL fifer. She joined the likes of Marizanne Kapp, Tara Norris, and Kim Garth, who have all scalped a WPL fifer last season. Her 5/22 is the second-best bowling figures in the WPL, only behind Kapp's figures of 5/15. Asha's spell turned the game in RCB's favor.