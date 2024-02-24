Raphinha and De Jong were on the scoresheet for Barcelona in their 4-0 win (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

La Liga 2023-24, FC Barcelona hammer Getafe 4-0: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:00 pm Feb 24, 202411:00 pm

What's the story FC Barcelona thrashed Getafe with a 4-0 win at home on matchday 26 of the 2023-24 La Liga. The hosts opened the scoring in the 20th minute via Raphinha followed by second-half strikes from Joao Felix, Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez. It was total domination from Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez's men are now unbeaten in their last five La Liga matches this season.

Next Article

Record

FC Barcelona continue their scoring streak in La Liga

FC Barcelona have scored at least one goal in their last 25 La Liga matches (56 goals scored), since a goalless draw against Getafe on matchday 1 this season. This is their longest scoring streak in the competition since May 2021 when they had a scoring streak of 26 games under Ronald Koeman. They scored 65 goals in that period.

Joao Felix

Joao Felix is in fine goal-scoring form

Felix scored the second goal of the match which takes his tally to five goals in 19 appearances in the 2023-24 La Liga. As per Opta, the Portuguese star has now scored four in his last eight matches in the competition. Overall, Felix has netted eight goals in 30 appearances this season across all competitions for Barcelona.