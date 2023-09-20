Robert Lewandowski gets to 100 European club competition goals: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 20, 2023 | 03:44 am 2 min read

Lewandowski has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become the third player to achieve this record (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has joined a unique club in terms of reaching triple digits in major European competitions at the club level. Lewandowski, who scored for Barcelona on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season, has 100 goals in European competitions. Lewandowski has joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to become the third player to achieve this record.

100 goals in 139 matches

Lewandowski reached the figure in his 139th match in Europe, having played for Lech Poznan (6 in 16 games), Borussia Dortmund (18 in 36 games), Bayern Munich (69 in 79 games), and now Barçelona (7 in 8 games). Lewandowski has 92 Champions League goals, besides scoring eight in the Europa League (former UEFA Cup), including qualifying matches.

Do you know?

As mentioned above, Lewandowski is now the third-highest scorer in the history of European competitions. behind only ﻿Messi (132) and Ronaldo (145).

577 club career goals for Lewandowski

Lewandowski took his club career goals tally to 577. Notably, he has amassed 37 goals for Barcelona in 52 matches. For Bayern, he managed 344 goals in 375 games. He also scored 103 for Dortmund, 41 for Poznan, 38 for Znicz Pruszkow, and 8 elsewhere.

Champions League: Barca claim a massive 5-0 win

Joao Felix scored a brace and made an assist as Barcelona coasted to victory in their opening Champions League game with a comfortable 5-0 win over Royal Antwerp. Xavi's side were three goals ahead after just 23 minutes with goals from Felix, Lewandowski and an own goal from Jelle Bataille. Gavi added a fourth before Felix capped off the night.

