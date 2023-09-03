Mohun Bagan pip East Bengal, clinch their 17th Durand Cup

Sports

Mohun Bagan pip East Bengal, clinch their 17th Durand Cup

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 03, 2023 | 06:30 pm 2 min read

10-men Mohun Bagan Super Giant edge past arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 to clinch the 2023 Durand Cup title

10-men Mohun Bagan Super Giant edge past arch-rivals East Bengal 1-0 to clinch the 2023 Durand Cup title. Dimitri Petratos's 71st-minute strike was the difference between the two Kolkata giants on the day. The Mariners were a man down when Anirudh Thapa was sent off in the 61st minute after his reckless challenge on Javier Siverio. Notably, this is MBSG's 17th Durand Cup honor.

12th Durand Cup final between the Kolkata teams

This is the 12th Durand Cup final between the Kolkata giants. In two instances the organizers announced them as joint-winners (1960 and 1982). Before this match, East Bengal had the upper hand with five wins over their arch-rivals. However, Mohun Bagan SG have equalized with today's win in the Durand Cup final. The last time they met in the finals was in 2004.

Twitter Post

Most Durand Cup titles

The Mariners have now won their 17th Durand Cup title and have steered clear of their neighbors East Bengal, who have 16 honors. This is the first Durand Cup trophy ever since 2000 when they defeated Mahindra United. Interestingly, this is the fourth 1-0 win for the Green and Maroons in the Durand Cup final over their arch-rivals.

How did the match pan out?

Both teams had a scrappy start as there was a flurry of fouls throughout. EB had the best chance as Siverio failed to meet Borja Herrera's cross. Nandhakumar fired the deflection over the bar. The second half saw Thapa getting sent off before MBSG took the lead through Petratos. EB assistant coach Dimas Delgado was also sent off as MBSG held on.

Here are the match stats

The Green and Maroons registered only three shots compared to East Bengal's six attempts. Carles Cuadrat's men had three shots on target while MBSG could only manage one, from which they scored. The Mariners conceded 11 fouls while East Bengal had 52% ball possession.

Did you know?

Mohun Bagan have recorded the most Durand Cup final appearances. They have reached the title clash a total of 29 times, out of which they have now won 17 honors. Meanwhile, East Bengal have reached the Durand Cup final on 27 occasions.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline