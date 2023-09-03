Mehidy Hasan Miraz completes 1,000 ODI runs with second hundred

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 03, 2023 | 06:27 pm 2 min read

Mehidy opened just for the second time in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz mustered a remarkable hundred in his side's Group B contest against Afghanistan. During the course, he also raced past 1,000 ODI runs He got retired hurt after scoring a 119-ball 112 (7 fours, 3 sixes) Overall, this was Mehidy's second hundred in ODI cricket. His batting stocks have certainly gone up in recent times. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Mehidy

Bangladesh were off to a good start with Mehidy and Mohammad Naim (28) adding 60 runs for the first wicket. While Towhid Hridoy perished for duck, Mehidy stitched a 194-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who also scored a hundred (104). Mehidy was watchful early on. However, he shifted gears as the match progressed. He eventually had to leave the field due to cramps.

Opened for the second time in ODIs

Notably, this is only the second occasion of Mehidy opening the innings in ODI cricket. He also started the proceedings in the 2018 Asia Cup final against India. The all-rounder scored a 59-ball 32 in that duel. Bangladesh lost that thrilling clash by three wickets.

1,000 ODI runs up for Mehidy

Playing his 79th ODI, Mehidy has raced to 1,005 runs at an average of 23.37. His strike rate is 78.33 . The all-rounder's maiden ton, 100*, came against India last year. He also owns three ODI fifties. With his off-spin bowling, the 25-year-old has scalped 88 ODI wickets at an economy rate of 4.71. 4/25 read his best figures in the format.

Sixth Bangladesh batter with an Asia Cup ton

Notably, Mehidy became only the sixth Bangladesh batter to slam a century in Asia Cup. Shanto was the seventh one. The duo has joined the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim (two centuries), Alok Kapali, Anamul Haque, Litton Das, and Mohammad Ashraful in the elite list.

