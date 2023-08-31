Asia Cup: SL begin title defense with win over Bangladesh

Sports

Asia Cup: SL begin title defense with win over Bangladesh

Written by Parth Dhall August 31, 2023 | 10:10 pm 4 min read

Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets (Image source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka have begun their Asia Cup title defense with a win over Bangladesh in the second match in Pallekele. The hosts successfully chased down 165, with Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka playing match-winning knocks. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who took two wickets, tried his best to stop the Lankans. Najmul Hossain Shanto was Bangladesh's only half-centurion as they were bowled out.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh had a patchy start after electing to bat. They lost four wickets before the 100-run mark. Shanto kept the visitors afloat even though they faced a batting collapse. Matheesha Pathirana took a four-wicket haul, with Bangladesh folding for 165. SL had a similar start (43/3), but Samarawickrama and Asalanka steadied their ship. Although SL suffered turbulence, they completed the chase in 39 overs.

A valiant knock from Shanto

Shanto came to the middle in the innings' second over after Bangladesh elected to bat. The visitors lost three other batters before the 100-run mark. While the injury-affected Lankan bowling attack perturbed the Bangladesh batters, Shanto firmly held one end. Shanto completed his half-century off 66 balls in the 24th over. He also shared a 59-run stand with Towhid Hridoy.

Second-highest score for Bangladesh against SL in ODI Asia Cup

Shanto scored 89 off 122 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours. This is now the second-highest score for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in the ODI Asia Cup. As per Cricbuzz, Mushfiqur Rahim remains the only centurion in this regard (144 in Dubai, 2018). Shanto broke the record of Javed Omar, who scored an unbeaten 85 in Dhaka in 2000.

Another feat for Shanto

As per Cricbuzz, Shanto recorded the highest score by a number three batter for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in ODIs. He broke the record of Mohammad Ashraful, who smashed 75 in Mirpur in 2010.

Shanto enters this elite list

Shanto's 89 is now the third-highest score by a number three batter for Bangladesh in the ODI Asia Cup. He is only behind Ashraful (109 vs UAE, Lahore, 2008) and Junaid Siddique (97 vs PAK, Dambulla, 2010).

Shakib becomes second-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners

Bangladesh skipper Shakib has attained a momentous feat in ODI cricket. One of the greatest all-rounders across formats, Shakib took his 306th ODI wicket, which means he is now the second-highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners in the 50-over format. Shakib broke a tie with New Zealand's Daniel Vettori. The former took two wickets for 29 runs in 10 overs against SL.

The pick of SL's bowlers

Pathirana, who is famous for his Lasith Malinga-like bowling action appeared in only his fifth ODI. He took four wickets for just 32 runs in 7.4 overs. Pathirana scalped his first wicket of the match in the form of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman were the other victims of Pathirana.

Pathirana breaks this record of Chaminda Vaas

At 20 years and 256 days, Pathirana is now the youngest Sri Lankan player to take a four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He broke the record of legend Chaminda Vaas, one of the four players in the world with 400 or more ODI wickets. Notably, the former SL seamer achieved this feat at 20 years and 280 days.

A match-winning partnership for SL

Samarawickrama came to the middle after SL lost two wickets for just 15 runs. SL had lost Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka by then. Kusal Mendis too departed soon. Samarawickrama then added 78 runs along with Asalanka, which proved a match-winning partnership. Samarawickrama (54 off 77 balls) slammed his fourth half-century, while Asalanka (62* off 92 balls) scored his ninth.

SL are unbeaten in 11 ODIs

Sri Lanka are now unbeaten in their last 11 ODIs. This is their longest such streak in the 50-over format. The Lankans haven't lost an ODI since June 2023. SL now hold the record for dismissing the opponents in the most consecutive ODI innings (11). They broke the record of both Australia (10, 2009-2010) and South Africa (10, 2013-2014).

Share this timeline