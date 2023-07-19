SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Visitors closing in on victory

Sports

SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Visitors closing in on victory

Written by Parth Dhall July 19, 2023 | 06:37 pm 2 min read

Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed and Nomal Ali shared six wickets (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan are closing in on victory against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium. SL set a target of 131 after getting bowled out for 279 in the 2nd innings. An 82-run knock from Dhananjaya de Silva saved the day for the hosts. Meanwhile, Pakistan spinners Abrar Ahmed and Nomal Ali made merry. Pakistan (48/3) require 83 runs to win.

How did Day 4 pan out?

Sri Lanka, who faced a deficit, resumed from their overnight score of 14/0. Openers Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne added 42 runs, but SL lost four wickets within 100 runs. Dinesh Chandimal added a crucial 28, while Dhananjaya and Ramesh Mendis took SL past 250. However, the hosts perished for 279. Pakistan lost three wickets before stumps, but opener Imam-ul-Haq is still unbeaten.

A valiant knock from Dhananjaya

Dhananjaya faced a tough situation for the second time in the ongoing Test. SL had lost their top four for just 99 runs. The hosts, who still had to cut down the deficit, were powered by Dhananjaya's knock. He added 76 runs with Mendis and took SL past 250. The former smashed a 118-ball 82, a knock laced with 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Dhananjaya completes 500 runs against Pakistan

In March this year, Dhananjaya became the 15th Sri Lankan batter to amass 3,000 runs in Tests. He got the milestone in his 47th Test. The all-rounder now tallies 3,234 runs at 39.92 in Tests. Besides 10 tons, he owns 12 fifties as well. During his 2nd-innings knock, Dhananjaya got past 500 runs against Pakistan in Test cricket.

Share this timeline