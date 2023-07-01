Sports

CWC Qualifiers Super-Sixes: Zimbabwe, SL aim to extend winning run

CWC Qualifiers Super-Sixes: Zimbabwe, SL aim to extend winning run

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 01, 2023 | 01:47 pm 2 min read

Both sides are yet to suffer a defeat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka would look to keep their winning run intact as they cross swords in the Super Sixes Match 4 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Both sides have won all their respective five games played in the competition, including one apiece in the Super Sixes stage. Here we look at the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will host this affair on July 2. Batters have enjoyed operating here as the new ball comes onto the bat nicely. Spinners can get assistance later on. Teams batting first have won five of the seven games played here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (12:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode app.

Who will get their sixth win on the bounce?

Dasun Shanaka's men, who dominated the group stages, survived a scare against the Netherlands in their preceding outing. They, hence, would like to fix the loopholes. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have been benefited from the purple patch of their all-rounders Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza. However, there is certainly some room for improvement in their bowling department.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides:

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara. Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Joylord Gumbie (wicket-keeper), Craig Ervine (captain), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani.

A look at their key performers

With 532 runs at a strike rate of 148.60, Sean Williams is the leading run-getter of the tournament. Sikandar Raza has scored 260 runs alongside scalping nine wickets with his off-spin bowling. Wanindu Hasaranga scripted history with three successive five-wicket hauls in the league stage. Dimuth Karunaratne is SL's leading run-getter in the competition with 256 runs at 64.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams (captain), Sikandar Raza, Wanindu Hasaranga (vice-captain), Kasun Rajitha, Richard Ngarava, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne (vice-captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Blessing Muzarabani, Maheesh Theekshana.

Share this timeline