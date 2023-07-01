Sports

Duleep Trophy 2023: North Zone too good for sorry NEZone

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 01, 2023 | 01:21 pm 2 min read

North Zone progressed to the semifinal of the 2023 Duleep Trophy

Dominant North Zone outclassed North East Zone and have progressed to the semi-final of the 2023 Duleep Trophy. Jayant Yadav's men flexed their muscles and registered a 511-run win to clinch the quarter-final over North East Zone. The bowlers were exceptional for NZone in both innings as they bundled out NEZone for only 154 in the second innings to wrap up the match

How did the match pan out?

NEZone won the toss and invited NZone to bat first. Centuries from Dhruv Shorey, Nishant Sindhu and Harshit Rana helped them post 540/8d. NEZone struggled against a quality bowling attack and could only manage 134. Siddarth Kaul and Pulkit Narang scalped three wickets apiece. In the second innings, NZone scored 259/6d as they set a target of 666. NEZone folded for only 154.

11th FC century for Shorey

NZone openers Shorey and Prashant Chopra added 80 runs after NEZone elected to field. However, the former and Ankit Kalsi departed in quick succession. Shorey then added crucial runs with Ankit Kalsi before taking NZONE past 200 runs. Shorey slammed his 11th FC hundred after lunch. Courtesy of his century, Shorey surpassed 3,825 runs in FC cricket in 51 matches.

Sindhu smoked a brilliant ton

North Zone all-rounder Sindhu smoked a brilliant ton against North East Zone. The youngster tackled the opposition's bowlers precisely and scored runs all over the park. His brilliance meant North Zone crossed the 350-run mark with four wickets remaining. Overall, this was Sindhu's third First-Class century. He has raced to 879 runs in 13 FC games at 41.85.

Rana slammed his maiden First-Class century

Rana arrived in the middle after North Zone lost both Shorey and Narang at 372/7. However, Rana saved North Zone from a lower-order collapse and added a 104-run stand with Narang. The former then propelled them to 540/8 alongside Kaul (9*). Rana finally returned unbeaten on 122 off 86 balls, a knock laced with 12 fours and 9 fours.

