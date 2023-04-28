Sports

PAK vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Blackcaps aim for a comeback

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Apr 28, 2023, 09:56 pm 3 min read

Mitchell slammed his 2nd ODI century in the first match (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand will square off against Pakistan for the second ODI to get back on level terms after losing the first match. The second match will also be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 29 (4:00pm). The hosts bagged the first win by five wickets and will look to carry on that momentum in the upcoming matches. Here more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

The Pindi Cricket Stadium will favor the batters as they can hit through the line. But pacers, who can hit the deck will get some aid. 13 of 25 matches have been won by the chasing teams. 5.04 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here in ODIs. Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, and SonyLIV will live stream the game.

A look at the H2H record

Pakistan and NZ have played 110 ODIs to date and the hosts lead the head-to-head record with 56 wins. NZ have registered 50 victories, while three have ended inclusive and one had ended in a tie. The last meeting was in the first ODI of this series where NZ posted 288/7 and Pakistan chased it down in 48.3 overs courtesy of their top order.

Can NZ make a comeback?

NZ have shown great fight in this tour, from the T20Is. The Blackcaps were 2-0 down and they registered two consecutive wins to end the series on level terms. NZ have batted well but their bowling needs drastic improvement. Many of their players are out on IPL duty, the youngsters must step up. Meanwhile, the hosts will be very confident going into this game.

A look at the key performers

Daryl Mitchell slammed his second ODI century in the first match and will be crucial for the visitors. Babar Azam has smashed 613 runs against NZ in 15 ODIs at an average of 43.78. Fakhar Zaman has registered 587 runs against NZ in 12 matches (100: 2). Naseem Shah has recorded the most wickets after the first six ODIs. He has scalped 20 wickets.

Here are the probable playing XIs

Pakistan probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. New Zealand probable XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (Captain & wicket-keeper), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner.

