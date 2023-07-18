1st Test: Shakeel's double-ton powers Pakistan; Mendis takes fifer

Written by Parth Dhall July 18, 2023 | 07:31 pm 2 min read

Pakistan gained a 149-run lead (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan gained a 149-run lead against Sri Lanka on Day 3 of the 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium. The visitors, who were tottering on 278/6 in the morning session, got past 400 and eventually folded for 461. Hours after reaching three figures, Saud Shakeel slammed his maiden Test double-ton. Meanwhile, off-spinner Ramesh Mendis took his fifth five-wicket haul.

The summary of Day 3

Pakistan, who were reduced to 101/5, resumed on 221/5 (Day 3). Agha Salman missed his century by 17 runs (278/6), while Shakeel went on to crack his second Test ton. The latter, along with Nauman Ali, propelled the visitors to 330. Nauman and Shaheen Afridi then departed in quick succession. Shakeel added 94 runs with Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, SL were 14-0 at stumps.

Here's how Shakeel raced to his second Test ton

Shakeel arrived in the middle when Pakistan were tottering on 67/3. They had lost Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, and Shan Masood by then. Babar Azam and Sarfaraz Ahmed, both of whom looked solid, also departed after a few overs. Shakeel paired up with Salman and returned unbeaten on 69(88). The former completed his ton on Day 3 off 129 balls.

Maiden double-ton in Tests

Shakeel brought up his maiden double-century off 352 balls. Shakeel returned unbeaten on 208(361) as Pakistan were bowled out for 461 in the first innings. He has become the first Pakistani batter to have scored a double-century in Tests in Sri Lanka.

Shakeel enters this elite list

While several Pakistani batters have slammed double-tons in Test cricket, only a few reached this mark away from home. As mentioned, Shakeel has become the 12th Pakistan batter with an away double-century in Test cricket. Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf, Azhar Ali, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, Aamer Sohail, Abid Ali, Hanif Mohammad, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohsin Khan, and Mushtaq Mohammad are the others.

Ramesh Mendis takes his fifth Test fifer

Mendis was not at his best on Day 2 but a day later became Sri Lanka's primary threat. He removed Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed to take his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Mendis was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers, having conceded 136 runs in 42.2 overs, including a couple of maidens.

