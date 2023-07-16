SL vs PAK, Shaheen Afridi completes 100 Test wickets: Stats

Sports

SL vs PAK, Shaheen Afridi completes 100 Test wickets: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 16, 2023 | 10:30 am 2 min read

Afridi owns four Test fifers (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has accomplished yet another milestone as he has raced to 100 wickets in Tests. The ongoing series opener between hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Galle marked his milestone. The left-arm spinner got to the feat with his first wicket in the contest as he dismissed opener Nishan Madushka (4) in the first innings. Here are further details.

Afridi's journey in Tests

Afridi has been the leader of Pakistan's bowling attack across formats in the last couple of years. He has also made a significant mark with whites. The left-arm speedster made his debut in the format in December 2018. He did not take long in becoming a vital part of the team. Notably, Afridi is playing his first Test exactly after a year.

Four fifers in the format

Meanwhile, Afridi has become the 19th Pakistan bowler to accomplish 100 Test wickets. The 23-year-old got to the mark in 26 Tests as his average in the format is 24-plus. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls and a match 10-wicket haul. His best innings figures read 6/51. Standing in his fourth Test against SL, he has raced to 13 wickets at a 22-plus average.

His numbers outside Asia

Afridi has enjoyed operating with the red ball outside Asia. He has made 13 Test appearances in this regard, scalping 53 wickets at an impressive average of 24.64. The tally includes a couple of fifers and a match 10 fer. His remaining 47 wickets have come in Asia. 29 of his wickets have come in eight Tests in Pakistan at 27.72.

Share this timeline