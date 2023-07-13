Equal prize money for both genders at global ICC events

Sports

Equal prize money for both genders at global ICC events

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 13, 2023 | 09:38 pm 2 min read

There will be pay parity for men and women cricketers in global ICC events (Photo credit: Twitter/BCCIWomen)

A significant decision was approved at the Annual Conference of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Durban on Thursday. There will be pay parity for men and women cricketers in global ICC events, a concept previously implemented by the BCCI in Indian cricket. The ICC approved the proposal and this paves the way for a new journey for every cricketer. Here's more.

Twitter Post

Gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken: Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted: "I am thrilled to announce that a major step towards gender parity & inclusivity has been undertaken. The prize money at all @ICC events will be the same for men & women. Together we grow." Shah thanked the fellow board members for their support in helping achieve this important endeavor.

Shah had proposed the decision

As per Cricbuzz, the decision to introduce equal prize money was initially proposed by Shah during the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee (F&CA) meeting held the day before the conference. The ICC issued an official statement, saying the decision ensures that the board fulfills its commitment to achieving prize money equity by 2030, well ahead of schedule.

Equal prize money for teams

"Teams will now receive equal prize money for equivalent finishing positions at comparable events, as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events," added the ICC in an official statement.

Same prize money, including the U-19 World Cup event

ICC Chair Greg Barclay said he is delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally. There will be the same prize money for all major ICC events, including the U-19 World Cup event as well.

Share this timeline