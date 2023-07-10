Sports

Decoding the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in numbers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 10, 2023 | 12:35 am 4 min read

Hasaranga finished as the highest wicket-taker of the qualifiers with 22 wickets (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 evoked many emotions among the participating teams. While Sri Lanka and Netherlands have booked their places in the main event, there were plenty of other noticeable performers in the tournament. Innumerable records were broken as we saw some shocking upsets. It was a treat for the cricket aficionados. Here are the stats from the Qualifiers.

600 runs for Williams!

Although Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the showpiece event, their veteran all-rounder Sean Williams showed great heart and finished as the highest run-getter of the Qualifiers. Williams amassed 600 runs in the seven matches of the qualifiers at a staggering average of 100. He slammed three centuries and two fifties in the tournament. Three of his hundreds came against USA, Oman, and Nepal.

Raza registered the fastest ODI century by a Zimbabwean

Sikandar Raza batted brilliantly against Netherlands to register the fastest ODI hundred by a Zimbabwe batter in only 54 balls. Interestingly, Williams smashed a 70-ball century to record the fastest century by a Zimbabwean. However, Raza broke that record in just two days to deliver an all-round performance where he slammed a century and also scalped 4/55 from his 10 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga finished as the highest wicket-taker

SL spinner Wanindu Hasaranga scalped 22 wickets from seven matches at an average of 12.90. He maintained an impressive economy rate of 5.13. Hasaranga scalped three fifers in the tournament and his best figures of 6/24 came against UAE. He also scalped fifers in the next two games against Oman and Ireland. Maheesh Theekshana also scalped 21 wickets, no other bowler touched 20 wickets.

Hasaranga equaled Waqar Younis for this ODI record

Hasaranga created history when he claimed three consecutive fifers. He equaled the record of former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis, who was the only player to achieve this feat in ODIs. Waqar claimed 5/52 against WI in 1990 followed by a couple of fifers against NZ.

The best economy rate in the Qualifiers (min 10 wickets)

Theekshana finished with 21 wickets at 12.23, just one shy of his compatriot Hasaranga (22). He was the second-highest wicket-taker. However apart from scalping wickets, he has also kept runs in check. He maintained an economy of 4.02 across eight games of the qualifiers, which is the best economy rate in the tournament among bowlers with at least 10 wickets.

De Leede scripted this unique ODI double

Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede delivered a heroic performance against Scotland to help them qualify for the showpiece event. He claimed his maiden ODI fifer (5/52) and also slammed his maiden ODI century (123 off 93 balls). Only Viv Richards, Paul Collingwood and Rohan Mustafa have recorded this ODI double before him. In WODIs, Amelia Kerr has also achieved this unique double.

De Leede also attained these feats

Courtesy of his fifer against Scotland, De Leede became the third Dutch cricketer to claim an ODI five-wicket haul. Only Timm van der Gugten and Shariz Ahmad had achieved the feat for Netherlands in ODIs. He also registered the third-highest individual score for Netherlands in men's ODIs. Whereas, he also recorded the third-best bowling figures for Netherlands in men's ODIs.

364 runs and 13 wickets for Brandon McMullen!

Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen was the only player in the tourney who scalped 10-plus wickets and also scored more than 300 runs. McMullen scalped 13 wickets and smashed 364 runs, which includes a couple of hundreds against Netherlands and Oman. Dutch all-rounder De Leede was also superb throughout the tournament. He scalped 15 wickets but scored 285 runs, therefore he narrowly missed out.

Zimbabwe registered their biggest ODI win over USA

The Chevrons batted first and piled up 408/6 courtesy of a record century from Williams and a fifty from Joylord Gumbie. The Zimbabwe bowlers then bundled out USA for 104 and they won by 304 runs. This was their biggest win in ODIs and also the second-largest victory in ODI cricket as a whole. Only India's 317-run win over SL is ahead.

The highest ODI score for Netherlands

Netherlands defeated WI by 22 runs via super over after they tied WI's total of 374. The Dutch in reply scored 374/9 in 50 overs, which was their highest ODI score. Eventually, Logan van Beek smashed 30 off Jason Holder in the super over and then returned with two wickets to help Netherlands win that clash. Notably, Netherlands also scored 362/7 against Oman (second-highest).

