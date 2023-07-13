India's Yashasvi Jaiswal slams ton on Test debut: Key stats

Sports

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal slams ton on Test debut: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 13, 2023 | 11:38 pm 3 min read

Jaiswal completed his century on Day 2 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the record books after smashing an incredible century on his Test debut. He reached three figures on Day 2 of the 1st Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park, Dominica. The 21-year-old broke into the Test side after scripting a flurry of records in domestic cricket. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

As mentioned, Jaiswal had an impressive run in the domestic circuit before earning his maiden Test cap. Although the absence of senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara fast-tracked Jaiswal to the Test XI, the latter's numbers in First-Class cricket are astonishing. In just 15 FC matches, Jaiswal owns nine tons and an average of 80.21. His maiden Test ton is a result of this.

A patient, yet gritty knock by Jaiswal

Jaiswal made a cautious start after the West Indies were bowled on Day 1. In fact, his first Test run came after he faced over 10 deliveries. However, the youngster managed to blunt out to Caribbean seamers till stumps along with skipper Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal, who continued to play his dashing strokes, completed his century off 215 balls on Day 2.

Jaiswal joins Sunil Gavaskar on this list

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Jaiswal has become just the second Indian batter after legend Sunil Gavaskar to record a 50+ score on Test debut in West Indies. The latter finished with as many as 13 Test tons against the Caribbeans.

Third-highest FC average at the time of Test debut

As mentioned, Jaiswal had an average of 80.21 in First-Class cricket while making his Test debut. This is the third-highest FC average for an Indian batter at the time of Test debut. Vinod Kambli (88.37) and Praveen Amre (81.23) are ahead of Jaiswal.

17th Indian with ton on Test debut

Jaiswal has become the 17th Indian to record a century on Test debut. However, he is only the third Indian to achieve this feat while facing the West Indies. Rohit (177 in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 in 2018) are the others. At 21 years and 196 days, Jaiswal is the fourth-youngest to slam a ton on Test debut for India.

Third Indian opener with Test century on debut

Jaiswal is only the third Indian opener to score a century on Test debut after Shikhar Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Shaw (134 v West Indies, 2018). Jaiswal is the seventh Indian to have done so away from home. The last Indian with this feat was Suresh Raina, who smashed 120 in Sri Lanka in 2010.

Share this timeline