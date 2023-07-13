Ons Jabeur beats Aryna Sabalenka, reaches 2023 Wimbledon final: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 13, 2023 | 10:18 pm 2 min read

Ons Jabeur has booked her berth in the final at 2023 Wimbledon (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Ons Jabeur has booked her berth in the final at 2023 Wimbledon with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 win over Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday. With this win, the 28-year-old Tunisian has become the first woman to reach back-to-back Wimbledon finals since Serena Williams in 2019. Notably, Jabeur lost to Elena Rybakina in the 2022 Wimbledon final. She will now face Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.

40-8 win-loss record for Sabalenka in 2023

With this defeat, Sabalenka suffered her eighth loss this year on the WTA Tour. Sabalenka owns a 40-8 win-loss record. She has already claimed three honors. Sabalenka, who missed last year's Wimbledon, had booked her second semi-final here (also in 2021). Sabalenka, who won the 2023 Australian Open, and reached the semis at Roland Garros, is 17-2 now at Grand Slams in 2023.

Sabalenka and Jabeur's numbers at Grand Slam events

Sabalenka now owns a 53-21 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, her tally reads 11-5. On Wednesday, Sabalenka reached her sixth semi-final across Slams, having won one honor. Meanwhile, Jabeur has raced to a 49-24 win-loss record at Slams, including 16-5 at Wimbledon.

28 wins on grass over the past three years

As per Opta, Jabeur has had the most wins on grass over the past three years. She has extended her record to 28 with a win over Sabalenka. Jabeur is now the first player to win 28+ WTA matches on a grass court in three years since Maria Sharapova (30 between 2004 and 2006).

Do you know?

Jabeur is the first women's player to defeat three top-10 opponents in the same edition of Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012. She beat ninth seed Petra Kvitova (R16) before downing sixth seed Elena Rybakina in the quarters and second seed Sabalenka today.

Match stats and H2H record

Sabalenka doled out 10 aces compared to three from Jabeur. However, the former committed six double faults to Jabeur's three. Jabeur had a 71% win on the first serve and a 77% win on the second. She converted 3/10 break points. In terms of the head-to-head record, Jabeur owns a 2-3 record against Sabalenka across five meetings.

