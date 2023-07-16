Ashes, Should Australia stick with David Warner? Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 16, 2023 | 09:23 am 3 min read

Warner has managed just one fifty in Ashes 2023 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia and England are set to cross swords in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test, starting on July 19 in Manchester. The Aussies are 2-1 up and a win in this upcoming affair would seal the series for them. However, they have some important selections to make as questions are rising over David Warner's place in the XI. Should Australia stick with him?

Why does this story matter?

Warner has blown hot and cold in the ongoing series. Moreover, all-rounder Cameron Green, who missed the third Test, has regained full fitness and is available again. As his replacement, Mitchell Marsh smoked a brilliant ton in the preceding game, the visitors would be tempted to accommodate both all-rounders in the XI. Hence, many reckon Warner could face the axe.

Three single-digit scores in Ashes 2023

Warner has returned with three single-digit scores in six innings in Ashes 2023. His solitary half-century came in the second at Lord's as his scores in the series read 9, 36, 66, 25, 4, 1. The southpaw has struggled to tackle the swinging Dukes ball. Notably, his opening partner Usman Khawaja is the leading run-getter of the series with 356 runs at 59.33.

Massive struggles against Broad

Warner has failed to resist the temptation of leaving the balls in the fourth stump channel. He has particularly struggled against Stuart Broad, who has dismissed him thrice in this series. Overall, the Australian has faced Broad in 51 innings and has fallen prey to him 17 times. 11 of these dismissals have been recorded on England soil.

Warner averages 25.54 in Ashes on English soil

Warner does not have a great record in Ashes on English soil. He has maintained that record with aplomb in the current series. Warner averages 25.54 in 31 innings while compiling 792 runs. His tally includes eight fifties with the highest score of 85. Overall, in the Ashes, he has smoked 2,029 runs in 31 Tests at 36.89 (50s: 15, 100s: 3).

Warner averages 18.41 in Tests this year

Ever since Warner scored that match-winning double-century against South Africa last year, he has been short of runs in Tests. In 2023, he has played seven Tests and compiled 221 runs at a paltry average of 18.41. His 66 in Lord's against England is the only Test fifty in this period. Notably, Warner has announced that he will retire from Tests in January 2024.

Who can open in his absence?

If Australia want to accommodate both Green and Marsh in the XI and leave out Warner, Travis Head will have to open. In five innings as an opener, the southpaw has scored 223 runs at 55.75. Moreover, he has been in fine form in the series, scoring 266 runs at 44.33. His attacking approach at the top can push England on the back foot.

Author's verdict: Australia can move on from Warner

As Warner would not be around for long in Tests, the Aussies can move on from the 36-year-old. The inclusion of Green and Marsh would mean the visitors will have six bowling options and the same would reduce the workload of the frontline pacers. With two important games left to play, Australia must try to field their best XI.

A look at his Test numbers

Having made his debut in 2011 against New Zealand, Warner has amassed 8,343 in 107 Test matches at an average of 44.61. He is the seventh-highest run-getter for Australia in the longest format of the game. Among active Australian players, only Steve Smith (9,137) has more runs in the longest format. The veteran opener has slammed 25 centuries and 35 fifties in Test cricket.

