Sports

Ashes, Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner for 17th time: Stats

Ashes, Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner for 17th time: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 07, 2023 | 10:05 pm 2 min read

Broad has scalped 52 Test wickets at Headingley (Image Credit: twitter/@ICC)

David Warner's struggle against his ace nemesis Stuart Broad intensified as the English speedster scalped the Australian's wicket once again. This is the 17th time, the Australian opener has fallen to Broad in Test cricket. Warner knicked one off Broad's bowling and handed a catch to Zak Crawley. The England pacer struck first blood in the 3rd over of Australia's second innings. Here's more.

Warner's struggle against Broad continues

Warner has failed to resist the temptation of leaving the balls in the fourth stump channel. He once again pushed at one which took the edge and carried to slips. The Australian has faced Broad in 51 innings and has fallen to him 17 times, scoring 424 runs in 803 deliveries at an average of 24.94. In England, Broad has dismissed Warner 11 times.

Joint-third most dismissals by a bowler

Broad has scalped Warner 17 times in Test cricket. Glenn McGrath has outfoxed Mike Atherton 19 times, the most by any bowler. While Alec Bedser has removed Arthur Morris 18 times. Others like Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh have dismissed Atherton 17 times each, the same as Broad's tally. Only Ravichandran Ashwin (11) and James Anderson (10) have dismissed Warner more than 10 times.

A look at Warner's Ashes numbers in England

Warner does not have a great record in Ashes on English soil. He has maintained that record with aplomb in the current series. He averages 25.54 in 31 innings while compiling 792 runs. His tally includes eight fifties. He has a highest score of 85. Overall in the Ashes, he has smoked 2,029 runs in 31 Tests at 36.89 (50s:15, 100s: 3).

Most wickets at the Headingley in Leeds

Broad became the first bowler to scalp 50 Test wickets at the Headingley. He has raced to 52 wickets playing his 12th Test at an average of 27-plus. Fred Trueman with 44 wickets trails him in this regard. Overall in The Ashes, Broad has now snapped 145 wickets in 38 Tests at 28-plus. Only Shane Warne (195) and McGrath (157) have more Ashes scalps.

Share this timeline