Will Warner bounce back in Manchester? Decoding his lean patch

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 10, 2023 | 11:33 pm 2 min read

Warner averages 18.41 in Tests this year

David Warner is in the twilight of his Test carer, and he has announced that he will move away from Test cricket following the match against Pakistan in Sydney next January. However, his current form isn't great either. He continues to be Stuart Broad's bunny in the ongoing Ashes. He had a couple of single-digit scores in the Headingley Test, which Australia lost.

Warner has fallen to Broad 17 times in Test cricket

Warner has failed to resist the temptation of leaving the balls in the fourth stump channel. He was caught in the slips in both innings at Headingley. The Australian has faced Broad in 51 innings and has fallen to him 17 times, scoring 424 runs in 803 deliveries at an average of 24.94. In England, Broad has dismissed Warner 11 times.

Broad scripted this record against Warner

Broad has scalped Warner 17 times in Test cricket. Glenn McGrath has outfoxed Mike Atherton 19 times, the most by any bowler. Alec Bedser removed Arthur Morris 18 times. Others like Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh have dismissed Atherton 17 times each, the same as Broad's tally. Only Ravichandran Ashwin (11) and James Anderson (10) have dismissed Warner 10 or more times.

Warner averages 25.54 in Ashes on English soil

Warner does not have a great record in Ashes on English soil. He has maintained that record with aplomb in the current series. Warner averages 25.54 in 31 innings while compiling 792 runs. His tally includes eight fifties. He has a highest score of 85. Overall, in the Ashes, he has smoked 2,029 runs in 31 Tests at 36.89 (50s:15, 100s: 3).

Warner averages 18.41 in Tests this year

Ever since he scored that match-winning double-century against South Africa last year, he has not touched triple figures again in Test cricket. In 2023, he played seven Tests and compiled 221 runs at a paltry average of 18.41. He has smashed a single fifty since the turn of the year. His 66 in Lord's against England is the only Test fifty in this period.

A look at his Test numbers

Having made his debut in 2011 against New Zealand, Warner has amassed 8,343 in 107 Test matches at an average of 44.61. He is the seventh-highest run-getter for Australia in the longest format of the game. Among active Australians, only Steve Smith (9,137) has more runs in the longest format. The 36-year-old opener has slammed 25 centuries and 35 fifties in Test cricket.

