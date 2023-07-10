Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur reaches quarter-finals after beating Petra Kvitova

Wimbledon 2023: Ons Jabeur reaches quarter-finals after beating Petra Kvitova

Written by Parth Dhall July 10, 2023 | 10:47 pm 2 min read

Jabeur will next face third seed Elena Rybakina (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Sixth seed Ons Jabeur defeated Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova to reach the quarter-finals of 2023 Wimbledon on July 10. The former claimed a comfortable 6-0, 6-3 win in just over an hour in the Round of 16. Jabeur has reached this stage at Wimbledon for the third straight year. She will face third seed Elena Rybakina in the last-eight clash. Here are the stats.

A look at the match stats

Jabeur won a total of 57 points and 17 winners in the match. Kvitova struck more aces (2) than that of Jabeur (1). The former had a win percentage of 82 and 54 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 62% of the receiving points. Notably, Jabeur covered a distance of 1,248.1 meters throughout the match.

Jabeur sets rematch with Rybakina

Jabeur will next face Rybakina, against whom she lost the 2022 Wimbledon final in three sets. It was Jabeur's maiden Grand Slam final. She became the first African woman and the first Arab or North African player in the Open Era to play a Grand Slam singles final. Jabeur now has a win-loss record of 15-5 at Wimbledon.

Jabeur's form in 2023

Jabeur has claimed a solitary title in 2023. She defeated defending champion Belinda Bencic 7-6(6), 6-4 to win the 2023 Charleston Open in April. The title was the fourth honor of Jabeur's career, besides her second on clay. Bencic had earlier won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 against Jabeur in the 2022 Charleston Open final. Jabeur will now look to secure her second title this year.

WTA head-to-head: Kvitova 4-2 Jabeur

Despite losing, Kvitova still leads the WTA head-to-head series against Jabeur (4-2). The latter's only other win over Kvitova came in Sydney last year. Kvitova has beaten Jabeur in Cincinnati (2022 and 2021), Doha (2020), and Wimbledon (2019).

Jabeur eyes history; Kvitova's deadlock continues

Jabeur could become the first Arab to win a singles Grand Slam. On the other hand, Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion (2011 and 2014), is yet to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in nine years.

Share this timeline