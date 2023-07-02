Sports

The Ashes: Ben Stokes slams match-defining century at Lord's

Stokes played a counter-attacking knock (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England captain Ben Stokes has slammed his 13th century in Test cricket. The 32-year-old took on the Australian bowling attack on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test as England attempted to chase 371. Stokes duly dealt with Australia's bouncer barrage by first defending and then launching a counter-attack. He smashed three consecutive sixes to bring up his century in style.

A counter-attacking knock from Stokes

Stokes joined opener Ben Duckett in the middle after England were reduced to 45/4 in the final session on Day 4. The duo added a century stand to take England past 170 in the first session today. However, England lost both Duckett and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession. Stokes didn't slow down and brought up his 13th Test century off just 142 balls.

