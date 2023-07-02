Sports

Ashes: Ben Duckett slams 83 in England's chase at Lord's

Written by Parth Dhall July 02, 2023 | 04:54 pm 2 min read

England opener Ben Duckett yet again fell short of his third century in Test cricket. The left-handed batter slammed a 112-ball 83 on Day 5 of the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's, London. Duckett scored 98 in the first innings and followed it up with another terrific knock. Notably, the England batter could have smashed his second Test ton at Lord's.

A solid knock from Duckett

Duckett saved England from a batting collapse in the run-chase. While chasing 371, the hosts were reduced to 45/4 on Day 4. However, Duckett was solid amid the chaos at the other end. He played some solid strokes for fours, and Stokes chipped in to support him from the other end. Duckett smashed 83 off 112 balls before falling prey to Australia's bouncer barrage.

Duckett misses another ton at Lord's

As stated, Duckett could have slammed his third century in the longest format. Earlier this year, he joined the elite list of cricketers, who own a Test century at the iconic Lord's. Duckett's only Test ton on this ground came a month ago when he smashed 182 off 178 balls against Ireland. It remains his highest score in whites.

Duckett's exploits at Lord's

Duckett is yet to be dismissed for a score below 50 at Lord's. In four innings at this venue, the dashing batter has three 50+ scores. In the second innings against Ireland, Duckett returned unbeaten (0*) as the target was just 11.

