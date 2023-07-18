Breaking down Imam-ul-Haq's Test stats away from home: Key stats

Breaking down Imam-ul-Haq's Test stats away from home: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 18, 2023

Imam-ul-Haq averages 23.94 in away Test matches (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed cheaply in the first innings of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The visitors needed a good start, but Imam gifted his wicket away, as he handed a catch straight to the point fielder. He could only manage a single run before getting dismissed. His form away from home is a growing concern for Pakistan. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Recently, Imam has been a stalwart for Pakistan in the longest format of the game. While he has scored plenty of runs to show his brilliance, most of his runs have come at home. He has struggled to score runs whenever he has featured outside of Pakistan. It is not restricted to seaming and swinging conditions, as he also struggled on Galle's sluggish wicket.

Imam averages 23.94 in away Test matches

The 27-year-old batter has featured in 10 away (home of opposition) Test matches and has scored 407 runs at 23.94. He has reached the 50-run mark only twice while playing outside of Pakistan. Imam's average will fall even more if we exclude his 81 runs against Ireland. One of his two away fifties also came in that solitary Test in Dublin.

A look at Imam's stellar Test record at home

Imam has been sensational at home since his Test debut in 2018. He has amassed 814 runs in only seven Test matches at an impressive average of 62.61. His tally at home includes four fifties and three hundreds. Imam created history with his 157 (highest score) against Australia in Rawalpindi last year. It was the fourth-highest individual score by a Pakistani opener against Australia.

Third-highest Pakistani run-getter in the last WTC (2021-23) cycle

Imam had a fine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign personally. He slammed 932 runs in nine Test matches at a healthy average of 54.82. The southpaw hammered three hundreds and four fifties in this cycle. He was the third-highest run-getter among Pakistan batters and overall 15th in the runs tally. Only Babar Azam (1,527) and Abdullah Shafique (992) scored more runs.

His numbers against Sri Lanka (Tests)

The opener hasn't had much joy against Sri Lanka in the longest format of the game. In five Test innings, Imam has only managed 119 runs at an average of 23.80. He is yet to hit a Test fifty against the Lankan Lions.

A look at his overall Test numbers

Imam has amassed 1,418 runs in 21 Test matches at an average of 38.32. He has hammered seven fifties and three hundreds. The 27-year-old is close to completing 1,500 Test runs. He will become the 40th Pakistan batter to achieve the milestone. In neutral venues, Imam has managed 197 runs in four Tests at an average of 28.14. He has slammed a solitary fifty.

