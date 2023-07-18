SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Ramesh Mendis takes fifth fifer

Sports

SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Ramesh Mendis takes fifth fifer

Written by Parth Dhall July 18, 2023 | 06:35 pm 1 min read

Mendis conceded 136 runs in 42.2 overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka spinner Ramesh Mendis has picked his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The 28-year-old achieved this feat on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium. Despite Mendis's exploits, the visitors managed to score 461 and gain a 149-run lead. Saud Shakeel added an unbeaten 209, taking Pakistan past the 400-run mark.

A look at Mendis's victims

Mendis was not at his best on Day 2 but a day later became Sri Lanka's primary threat. He removed Shan Masood, Agha Salman, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed to take his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Mendis was the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers, having conceded 136 runs in 42.2 overs, including a couple of maidens.

Mendis races to 62 Test wickets

Courtesy of another five-wicket haul, the 28-year-old spinner has raced to 62 wickets in 13 Test matches at an average of 27.90. He owns 5 five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket match haul (against WI). He made his Test debut in 2021 against England at Galle. Mendis relishes playing at Galle and has scalped 55 wickets at this venue in only 10 Tests at 24.52.

Share this timeline