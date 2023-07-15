Duleep Trophy final: Priyank Panchal leads WZone's fight back

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 15, 2023 | 05:43 pm 2 min read

Priyank Panchal scored an unbeaten 92 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The ongoing 2023 Duleep Trophy final is heading toward a thrilling finish. Defending champions West Zone finished Day 4 at 182/5. They require 116 more runs on Day 5 to retain their title. South Zone bowlers need to put up a much better display to taste the glory. Meanwhile, the likes of Priyank Panchal and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja starred on Day 4. Here is more.

Summary of Day 4

South Zone, who had earned a 67-run lead in the first innings, resumed at 181/7. Washington Sundar (37) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (23) helped them finish at 230. Jadeja claimed five wickets. In reply, WZone lost two early wickets before Panchal (92*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15) stitched a 57-run stand. Panchal was also involved in a 98-run stand with Sarfaraz Khan (48).

A crucial 42-run stand

In a low-scoring affair, Sundar and Vyshak added 42 runs for the eighth wicket as SZone went past the 200-run mark. They frustrated the WZone bowlers in the first hour of the day's play. However, once the partnership was broken, the remaining wickets fell like a pack of cards. SZone lost their last three wickets inside nine runs.

Fifer for Jadeja

All three wickets fallen for SZone on Day 4 belonged to Jadeja. The left-arm spinner backed his 2/33 in the first innings with a brilliant five-wicket haul, 5/40 in 22.1 overs. The tally also includes key wickets of Ricky Bhui (37) and Sundar. This was his 18th fifer in the format. He has now raced to 307 wickets in 76 FC appearances.

8,000 FC runs for Panchal

WZone were reeling at 79/5 at one stage with big names like Prithvi Shaw, Pujara, and Suryakumar Yadav back in the hut. Panchal played a captain's knock and brought his side back in the hunt. He remained unbeaten on 92 off 205 deliveries and during the course, he also brought up 8,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The veteran is heading toward his 27th ton.

Important knock from Sarfaraz

Panchal was very well supported by Sarfaraz, who scored an important 76-ball 45. As far as the bowlers are concerned, Vasuki Koushik looked the most lethal as he claimed 3/28 in 17 overs. He scalped price wickets of Pujara and SKY. Vijaykumar Vyshak and Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore took one wicket apiece.

