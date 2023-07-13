BANW vs INDW, Harmanpreet Kaur scores a valiant 40: Stats

BANW vs INDW, Harmanpreet Kaur scores a valiant 40: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 13, 2023 | 03:46 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet missed out on her 12th WT20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women's team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a valiant 40-run knock in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh. It was an important innings from India's perspective as most of the team's batters failed to get going. Jemimah Rodrigues (28) was the only other Indian batter to cross the 15-run mark as the Women in Blue were restricted to 102/9. Here are further details.

An important knock from Harmanpreet

India were off to a poor start as Harmanpreet arrived to bat with the scorecard reading 20/2. She steadied the ship with a 45-run stand with Rodrigues. Harmanpreet had to be watchful as the track was assisting spinners and wickets kept falling at the other end. She was dismissed in the 17th over after scoring a 41-ball 40 (3 fours, 1 six).

A look at Harmanpreet's numbers

After scoring a match-winning 54* in the opener, Harmanpreet bagged a duck in her preceding outing. She has now raced to 3,152 runs in 154 WT20Is at 28.39 with her strike rate being 106.73 (50s: 11, 100: 1). The dasher is the fourth-highest run-getter in the format. Besides, the all-rounder also owns 32 WT20I wickets at an economy of 6.27.

A collective effort from Bangladesh bowlers

Having lost the first two games, Bangladesh have nothing but pride to play for. They, however, displayed a brilliant bowling effort in the dead rubber. Off-spinner Sultana Khatun (2/17) claimed two wickets in the powerplay as India could never really recover. Leg-spinner Rabeya Khan ran through their lower order with 3/16. Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, and Nahida Akter took one wicket apiece.

