2023 Wimbledon: Key stats of the men's singles semi-finalists

Sports

2023 Wimbledon: Key stats of the men's singles semi-finalists

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 13, 2023 | 02:55 pm 4 min read

Carlos Alcaraz has reached his maiden Wimbledon semis (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

The 2023 Wimbledon men's singles event has four semi-finalists. Novak Djokovic, who is on a mission to defend his crown, will be up against Jannik Sinner. Third seed Daniil Medvedev will face a stiff challenge against current world number one Carlos Alcaraz. It has been a fascinating ride so far with these four players and ahead of the semis, we decode the stats.

Djokovic sails into his 12th Wimbledon semi-final

Serbian ace Djokovic reached the semis at 2023 Wimbledon after beating Andrey Rublev. The former world number one survived an initial scare and went on to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 at the Centre Court. Djokovic has now sailed into his 12th semi-final at Wimbledon. Djokovic also became the second man to feature in 400 Grand Slam matches.

Djokovic eyes his 8th Wimbledon honor

Djokovic has won the last four Wimbledon titles (2018-2022). In 2022, he clinched his seventh title at the grass-court Grand Slam. If the Serb wins again, then he will draw level with Roger Federer, who won eight Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Federer clinched the Wimbledon title in 2003-2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

Djokovic owns a 353-47 win-loss record at Grand Slam events

Djokovic owns a 353-47 win-loss record at Slam events, including 91-10 at Wimbledon. In 2023, he has a perfect 19-0 record across Slams, winning both the Australian Open and French Open honors.

Sinner reaches his maiden Grand Slam semi-final

Italy's Sinner beat Roman Safiullin to reach the semi-final of 2023 Wimbledon on July 11. The former bounced back from a second-set defeat and won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 after over two hours at Court 1. Sinner became just the third Italian man to reach the semi-final at Wimbledon. The 21-year-old joins Nicola Pietrangeli and Matteo Berrettini.

Youngest Italian male in the Open Era to reach semi-final

As per Opta, Sinner, at 21 years and 329 days, became the youngest Italian male in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. He surpassed Adriano Panatta, who reached the 1973 Roland Garros semis, at 22 years and 329 days. Sinner has also equaled Berrettini's record for the fastest to 35 major wins among Italian males (in 49 matches).

Sinner owns a 35-14 win-loss record across Grand Slams

Sinner owns a 35-14 win-loss record across Grand Slams. At Wimbledon, his tally reads 9-2. Meanwhile, Sinner has a 0-2 deficit against Djokovic in their ATP Tour head-to-head meetings.

Medvedev is into his maiden Wimbledon semis

Russian ace Medvedev beat Christopher Eubanks to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Wimbledon on July 12. The former survived a two-set defeat after winning the first and went on to win 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 at Court 1. Medvedev has reached his sixth semi-final across Slams. The 2021 US Open champion is aiming to reach his fifth final at Slams.

Medvedev has won six of his first seven major quarter-finals

As per Opta, Medvedev has won six of his first seven Grand Slam quarter-finals in the Open Era. Only Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, and Stefanos Tsitsipas have as many wins among players who turned pro this century.

Alcaraz seals his 45th tour-level victory in 2023

Alcaraz overcame Holger Rune on Wednesday to reach his maiden Wimbledon semi-final. As per ATP, Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the last four at Wimbledon since then-20-year-old Djokovic in 2007. Alcaraz also sealed his 45th tour-level victory of the season. He is also into his third major semi-final and improved to 2-1 in the ATP H2H series against Rune

Alcaraz is 10-1 at Slams this year

Alcaraz, who missed the season-opening Australian Open, is 10-1 at Slams this year. Overall, he has a 34-8 win-loss record at Grand Slams, including 9-2 at Wimbledon. In terms of the H2H against Medvedev, it's 1-1 between the two.

Poll Who will prevail in the match between Djokovic and Sinner?

Share this timeline