Ashes: England bounce back with a special win at Headingley

Written by Parth Dhall July 09, 2023 | 08:17 pm 5 min read

England chased down 251 with three wickets in hand (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England beat Australia in the 3rd Test at Headingley, Leeds, to stay alive in the Ashes 2023. The hosts successfully chased down 251, with Harry Brook paving their way on Day 4. Chris Woakes and Mark Wood got them home eventually. Despite the defeat, Australia still lead the five-Test series 2-1. They are eyeing their first Ashes series win in England since 2001.

How did the match pan out?

Australia suffered a top-order collapse after being put to bat. However, Mitchell Marsh's counter-attacking century propelled them past 200 (263/10). Mark Wood took a ferocious fifer. Pat Cummins's stunning six-for tormented England (237). Ben Stokes smashed a 108-ball 80. Australia managed 224 in the second innings, with Travis Head managing 77. Harry Brook delivered for England before Wood and Woakes added the finishing touch.

England deny Australia the urn!

England denied Australia their first Ashes series in the UK in over two decades. Their last series win in the nation came in July 2001 under Steve Waugh. They won eight back-to-back series between 1989 and 2002 before England broke the deadlock in 2005. Although Australia lead 2-1, the series remains evenly poised at the moment, considering England's incredible effort.

Third-best bowling returns as a skipper in Ashes history

Cummins continues his all-round exploits in the Ashes. He bowled with sheer authority in the first innings to claim his career-best Ashes bowling figures. Taking 6/91, the right-arm seamer ran through the England batting order. As per Cricbuzz, Cummins now has the third-best bowling returns as a skipper in Ashes history after Monty Noble (7/100 in 1904) and Richie Benaud (6/60 in 1961).

Another feat for Cummins

Cummins now has the fifth-best bowling returns as a captain for Australia in Test cricket after 7/44 by Ian Johnson, 7/46 by Allan Border, 7/100 by Monty Noble, and 6/60 by Richie Benaud.

Marsh slams his third Test ton

Marsh earned a call-up to the Australian XI after all-rounder Cameron Green got ruled out due to a hamstring strain. However, he received a sturdy situation (85/4) in the first innings. Marsh defied the odds and took the English seamers to the cleaners. He paired up with Head and took Australia past 200. Marsh reached his third Test century off just 102 balls.

Second-fastest Test ton for Australia in England

Marsh continued with his carnage even after completing his hundred. However, Woakes outfoxed him on the final ball before tea. Marsh managed a run-a-ball 118, a knock laced with 17 fours and 4 sixes. He now has the second-fastest Test ton for Australia in England. He broke the record of Clem Hill, who slammed a 105-ball ton in 1902 in Sheffield.

Marsh attains these feats

Marsh now has the joint-most centuries (3) from number six in the Ashes with Maurice Leyland, Doug Walters, and Waugh. He is one of two players with a 100% conversion rate in the Ashes (minimum three tons), the other being England's Chris Broad.

An incredible spell from Wood

England speedster Wood made his comeback Test memorable by taking a five-wicket haul. He destroyed Australia's batting line-up and grabbed eyeballs for his searing pace. Australia were reduced to 85/4 before Marsh's ton powered them. Wood took Australia's last four wickets in quick succession after tea (263). He bagged figures worth 5/34 in 11.4 overs, including four maidens.

Fastest-ever over at Headingley (Tests)

Wood knocked over Khawaja with a stunning delivery. His express pace seemed to have perturbed Australia's top order. Usman Khawaja fell prey to it, missing a full-length in-swinger that went on to rattle the stumps. The ball was bowled at 95 MPH. Notably, each of the six deliveries in Wood's first over crossed the 90-MPH mark. He, therefore, entered the record books at Headingley.

Broad dismisses Warner for 17th time

England seamer Stuart Broad once again outfoxed Australian opener David Warner, dismissing him in both innings. Broad dismissed Warner for the 17th in Test cricket. As has been the case, Warner knicked one off Broad and was caught in slips. His dismissal was identical in both innings. In England, the Australian opener has been dismissed 11 times now by Broad.

Root falls to Cummins twice

Cummins was all over Root throughout the match. The England batter fell to Cummins in both innings. Cummins has deceived Root as many as 11 times in Test cricket. No other bowler has dismissed Root this many times in this format. Notably, Cummins has dismissed him thrice in the last three innings. He has become the third bowler to do so against Root

Brook becomes fastest to 1,000 Test runs

Brook, who fell for three in the first innings, played a valiant knock during the run-chase. He slammed a quickfire half-century as England were reduced to 93/3. In the process, he became the fastest batter to complete 1,000 runs in Test cricket in terms of balls (1,058). He broke the record of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme, who took 1,140 balls for the same.

Woakes light up Headingley

It was Ben Stokes, who took England to a record-breaking victory at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes. Woakes delivered a match-winning knock in the run-chase this time. He smashed an unbeaten 47-ball 32 (4 fours), also adding 59 runs with Brook when England were tottering on 171/6. Woakes also took six wickets in the match. He completed 100 Test wickets in England.

Starc's fifer goes in vain!

Australian pacer Starc brought them into the hunt despite defending a par score. He took five of England's seven wickets in the final innings. It was Starc's 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He finished with figures worth 5/78 in 16 overs.

