Chris Woakes completes 100 Test wickets in England: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 09, 2023 | 05:17 pm 2 min read

Woakes has played 26 Tests in England

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has completed 100 wickets in Test cricket in the UK. Woakes reached this landmark on a rain-curtailed Day 3 of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. The right-arm seamer took his milestone wicket after dismissing Australian wicket-keeper, Alex Carey. Woakes has become the 21st bowler from England to complete 100 Test wickets at home. Here are the key stats.

Another three-fer for Woakes

Woakes managed a solitary wicket each on Day 2 and then claimed a brace on Day 3 to finish with a three-fer. He handed England the perfect start, dismissing Mitchell Marsh and Carey. Overall, Woakes bagged figures worth 3/68 from 18 overs. Notably, Woakes took three wickets in the first innings as well. He conceded 73 runs in 17 overs.

A look at his Test career

Although Woakes made his Test debut in 2013, it was thought that he lacked the pace to be a starter. All-rounder Ben Stokes's emergence as a match-winner did not help his case either. However, the former came into his own, churning out all-round performances. In 46 Tests, Woakes has 136 wickets at an average of 30.41. He also owns 1,685 runs from the bat.

Home vs away record

As many as 100 of Woakes's career Test wickets have come at home. He averages 22.69 with the ball at home. Paradoxically, his record away from home is poor. Woakes has just 36 wickets from 20 away Tests at an average of 51.88.

