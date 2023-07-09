Sports

CWC Qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana claims his third consecutive ODI four-fer

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 09, 2023 | 07:52 pm 2 min read

Theekshana finished the qualifiers with 21 wickets (Image Credit: twitter/@ICC)

Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as they won the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers by beating Netherlands. This was Theekshana's third consecutive four-wicket haul in ODIs. The right-arm tweaker ran through the Dutch lower order and claimed 4/31 in 6.3 overs to bundle out the Dutch for 105 and helped SL win by 128 runs. Here's more.

Third consecutive four-fer for Theekshana

Theekshana has gradually grown in stature in this competition. But he bowled his best in the last three matches and garnered 12 wickets. He changed the game when he cleaned up a well-settled Max O'Dowd. Later, he scalped Ryan Klein and Aryan Dutt in a single over. In his next over, he trapped Clayton Floyd in front of the stumps to end Netherlands' misery.

21 wickets in the Qualifiers

Courtesy of his third consecutive four-fer in this tournament, Theekshana finished with 21 wickets from eight matches. He also finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the qualifiers. Only his compatriot Hasaranga (22) scalped more wickets than him. Theekshana also owned an impressive economy rate of 4.02, the best economy in this tournament for any bowler with at least 10 wickets.

A look at his ODI numbers

Having made his debut in 2022 against Australia, Theekshana has compiled 36 wickets in 22 ODIs at an average of 22.19. His tally includes four four-wicket hauls. Theekshana's best figures in ODIs (4/25) came against Zimbabwe earlier this month. He also owns 34 T20I wickets.

How did the match pan out?

Netherlands started well against SL as they claimed quick wickets and never allowed the Lankan batter to settle. However, Arachchige played a valiant knock along with Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka to help SL post 233. In reply, the Netherlands fell like a pack of cards. Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka and Hasaranga scalped nine wickets together as Netherlands folded for 105.

