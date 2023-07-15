1st Test: Sri Lanka host Pakistan in spin-friendly Galle

Sports

1st Test: Sri Lanka host Pakistan in spin-friendly Galle

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 15, 2023 | 04:10 pm 3 min read

The last Test series between SL and Pakistan ended in a 1-1 draw (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lanka will cross swords against Pakistan in a two-match Test series, starting July 16 in Galle. Both teams will be kick-starting their 2023-25 World Test Championship campaigns. It promises to be a cracking encounter as both teams have some prominent names, who have done well in these conditions. While SL will start as favourites at home, Pakistan will look to change the narrative.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Galle International Stadium will host the opener from July 16. The pitch will be on the slower side, therefore assisting spinners as the match goes on. Batters will score runs if they can tackle spin well. Teams batting first here have won 23 out of 43 matches. Sony Network will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on SonyLIV from 9:30am IST.

A look at the head-to-head record

Pakistan have the edge in this rivalry as they have won 21 matches to SL's 17 out of the 57 Tests played to date. 19 Tests ended in draws. On SL soil, Pakistan have won nine Tests and lost eight out of 25 total matches. Nine matches ended in draws. Pakistan's last year's Test series in SL ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams aim for a positive start

Both teams were underwhelming during the last WTC Cycle. While Pakistan finished seventh in the standings, SL ended their campaign in fifth position. While Pakistan will rely on experience of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammed Nawaz, SL will turn to their skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dinesh Chandimal and Ramesh Mendis. Both teams will look to better their previous WTC record.

Here are probable playing XIs

SL's probable XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicket-keeper), Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, and Vishwa Fernando. Pakistan's probable XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Babar Azam (captain), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi.

A look at the key performers

Since 2021, Karunaratne has hammered 1,972 runs at 59.75. Babar has amassed 1,651 runs in 18 Tests at 53.25 in the same period. Earlier this year, Jayasuriya became the fastest spinner to scalp 50 Test wickets, getting the feat in seven games. 46 of those wickets have come in Galle. Abrar Ahmed has snapped 28 wickets in his first four Tests.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Dimuth Karunaratne, Babar Azam (vc), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Saud Shakeel, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ramesh Mendis, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Prabath Jayasuriya (c). Fantasy option 2: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ramesh Mendis, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Prabath Jayasuriya (vc) and Naseem Shah.

Share this timeline