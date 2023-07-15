Arsenal sign defender Jurrien Timber for £34m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 15, 2023 | 04:04 pm 2 min read

Timber played 34 games in the Eredivisie 2022-23 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists (Photo credit: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal have completed the signing of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber for a fee of £34m. As per BBC, the player's fee could rise to £38.5m with several performance-related add-ons. 22-year-old Timber joins Arsenal on a long-term deal. He will bolster Arsenal's defense further with Ben White, Gabriel, and William Saliba already in the mix. Here we decode the player's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Timber can play in the center of defense or at right-back. "We're really excited Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. Timber has won 15 caps for the Netherlands and helped Louis van Gaal's side reach the quarter-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Timber is Arsenal's second signing following the £65m arrival of Kai Havertz.

A look at his stats at Ajax

Timber started his career with Jong Ajax in the Eerste Divisie (second division) in the Dutch league. Across three seasons, he made 39 appearances. During the same time, he made his senior debut for Ajax. He featured in 121 games, scoring six times. He made 85 appearances in the Eredivisie. He made 90 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons.

Breaking down Timber's stats in the Eredivisie 2022-23 season

Timber played 34 games in the Eredivisie 2022-23 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists. As per Opta, he managed 24 shots (excluding blocks), clocking nine on target. He created 14 chances. Timber attempted 2,726 passes, completing 2,500 with a pass accuracy of 91.71%. He made 47 tackles and completed 19 take-ons. He made 66 clearances, 42 interceptions, and 13 blocks.

What does he bring to Arsenal?

Timber brings versatility and adaptability, having played primarily as a center-back in a back four for Ajax. He also operates in a back three for the Dutch national team. He is also capable of slotting in at right-back and can be used in midfield. Arteta likes his full-backs to step into central areas in possession and Timber's soundness will aid the Spaniard.

Timber has enjoyed decent success with Ajax

Timber won the Eredivisie in 2020-21 and 2021-22. He also won the KNVB Cup in 2020-21. He was adjudged the Eredivisie Player of the Year in 2021-22, besides also winning the Eredivisie Talent of the Year (2021-22) trophy.

