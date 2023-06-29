Sports

Kai Havertz joins Arsenal for £65m: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 29, 2023 | 03:44 pm 2 min read

Arsenal have signed German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a £65m fee (Photo credit: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal have signed German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a £65m fee. Havertz has signed a five-year deal with the Gunners until 2028. Notably, the 24-year-old had joined Chelsea three years earlier from German club Bayer Leverkusen for a £71m fee. Havertz will bolster the Arsenal squad as they seek to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season. Here's more.

Havertz's numbers at Chelsea

Across three seasons for Chelsea, Havertz piled up 32 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, having made 139 appearances. In the Premier League, he notched 91 appearances for the Blues, scoring 19 times and 7 assists. Havertz scored the winning goal in the Champions League 2020-21 final for Chelsea. Overall, he managed six goals and two assists in the UCL for the Blues.

Breaking down Havertz's Premier League 2022-23 season in numbers

Havertz was Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League 2022-23 season with seven goals. All of his goals were from inside the box. As per Opta, Havertz clocked 33 shots on target and an accuracy of 53.23%. He created 38 chances and smashed the woodwork once. Havertz had a pass accuracy of 82.37%. He made 34 tackles, 39 clearances, and 7 interceptions.

Havertz's stats at Bayer Leverkusen

Havertz started his career with Leverkusen, clocking 150 appearances across four seasons. The versatile player scored 46 goals and contributed 28 assists in all competitions. In the Bundesliga, Havertz made 118 appearances, scoring 36 goals and making 22 assists in total. His best season at Leverkusen was in 2018-19 when he netted 20 times in 42 appearances. He managed six assists.

Havertz won three honors with Chelsea

Havertz won the Champions League honor with Chelsea, besides lifting the UEFA Super League and the FIFA Club World Cup under Thomas Tuchel. He has been a two-time FA Cup runner-up and a one-time League Cup finalist as well.

Havertz opens up after sealing his move to Arsenal

Havertz shared a post, thanking the Chelsea fans. "A big thank you for all your support, we achieved a dream of winning the Champions League together," he said. After completing his move to Arsenal, he said the club has a big history and he hopes together they can achieve success. He also said he is super excited to join the Gunners.

