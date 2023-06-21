Sports

Sunil Chhetri becomes fourth-highest scorer in men's international football: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 21, 2023 | 10:05 pm 2 min read

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri netted a hat-trick against Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@IndianFootball)

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri netted a hat-trick against Pakistan on Wednesday, in his side's opening clash at the 2023 SAFF Championship. Chhetri handed India a 2-0 lead within 16 minutes before scoring a penalty (his second) in the 74th minute. Udanta Singh Kumam scored thereafter to hand India a 4-0 win. Chhetri has become the fourth-highest scorer in men's international football.

Chhetri races to 90 goals

Chhetri now has 90 goals for India. Before this, he scored in India's Intercontinental Cup win over Lebanon recently. Chhetri has surpassed former Malaysia star Mokhtar Dahari, who scored 89 goals in his career. Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo (123), former Iran star Ali Daei (109), and Argentina's Lionel Messi (103) are above Chhetri in terms of goals.

Breaking down Chhetri's goals for India

SAFF Championship: Matches 23, Goals 21 FIFA WCQ: Matches 19, Goals 9 Nehru Cup: Matches 14, Goals 9 Asian Cup Qualifiers: Matches 12, Goals 8 Intercontinental Cup: Matches 11, Goals 13 AFC Challenge Cup: Matches 8, Goals 4 AFC Challenge Cup Qualifiers: Matches 6, Goals 3 AFC Asian Cup: Matches 5, Goals 4 King's Cup: Matches 1, Goals 1 Friendlies: Matches 39, Goals 18

Fourth career hat-trick for Chhetri

Chhetri netted his fourth career hat-trick on Wednesday. He scored his first hat-trick against Tajikistan in 2008 (2008 AFC Challenge Cup). His second hat-trick came in 2010 against Vietnam in a friendly. He got his third against Chinese Taipei (2018 Intercontinental Cup).

SAFF Championship: Chhetri is the second-highest scorer

Chhetri is the second-highest scorer in SAFF Championship history. He is one of the two players with 20-plus goals in the tourney. Chhetri has 21 goals and is only behind Maldives's Ali Ashfaq (23). Bhaichung Bhutia is third with 12 goals.

