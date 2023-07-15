Duleep Trophy final: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claims his 18th FC fifer

Sports

Duleep Trophy final: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja claims his 18th FC fifer

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 15, 2023 | 11:40 am 2 min read

Jadeja claimed figures worth 5/40

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja took a remarkable five-wicket haul as South Zone were folded for 230 in the third innings of the ongoing 2023 Duleep Trophy final. The left-arm spinner brilliantly exploited the spin-friendly conditions and claimed 5/40 in 22.1 overs. Jadeja took two wickets in SZone's first innings as well. Meanwhile, West Zone need to chase 298 runs to retain the title. Here is more.

A stunning spell from Jadeja

Jadeja, who claimed 2/33 in the first innings, produced an exhibition of high-class spin bowling in his second outing. He ran through the middle and lower order as SZone lost wickets at regular intervals. The 32-year-old also claimed the key wickets of Ricky Bhui (37) and Washington Sundar (37). Notably, all three wickets fallen for SZone on Day 4 belonged to him.

18th FC fifer for Jadeja

Meanwhile, this was Jadeja's 18th five-wicket haul in First-Class cricket (10W: 5). He has now raced to 307 wickets in 76 FC appearances with his average being just over 28. The southpaw, who plies his trade for Saurashtra in domestic cricket, also owns 1,742 runs at a 19-plus average. The tally includes six half-centuries with his highest score being 90.

How has the match shaped up?

WZone elected to bowl after winning the toss at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The bowlers justified the decision as SZone could only manage 213. While skipper Hanuma Vihari scored a valiant 63, Tilak Varma made 40. In reply, WZone could only manage 146 thanks to Vidhwath Kaverappa's 7/53. Vihari's 42 helped SZone finish at 230 in their second innings.

Share this timeline