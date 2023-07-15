Bangladesh Women vs India Women, ODI series: Statistical preview

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 15, 2023 | 10:42 pm 2 min read

Indian Women's team are undefeated against Bangladesh Women in ODIs (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

After winning the WT20I series against Bangladesh Women, India Women will look to continue the same momentum in the ODI series. The hosts had salvaged pride by winning the final WT20I and will carry inspiration from that result into the ODI series. The three-match ODI series between the two teams will start on July 16 at Mirpur's Shere Bangla Stadium. Here's more.

Here's the head-to-head record

The Indian eves and Bangladesh Women have featured in five ODIs to date. However, the Indian eves have a very dominant record over their counterparts. India enjoy a perfect record, having won five out of five ODIs against Bangladesh.

A look at the key performers for India

Among active Indian Women players, Harmanpreet Kaur has smashed the highest runs in ODIs. She has slammed 3,322 at 38.18. She has also snapped 31 wickets. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has compiled 3,073 runs in 77 ODIs at an average of 43.28. Deepti Sharma has scalped 91 wickets in this format. Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar have scalped 24 and 20 ODI wickets respectively.

Here are the key performers for Bangladesh

Fargana Hoque is the highest run-getter for Bangladesh Women in ODIs with 1,059 runs in 53 ODIs at 23.53. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana is the third-highest run-getter for her country in this format with 648 runs. She has slammed three ODI fifties. Salma Khatun is their highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 52 dismissals from 46 matches. Tweaker Nahida Akter has scalped 35 ODI wickets.

Here are some key numbers

Indian all-rounder Deepti has 91 ODI scalps in 80 matches at 30.01. She can be the fourth Indian Women's bowler to complete 100 ODI wickets in this series. Harmanpreet has smashed 209 runs against Bangladesh Women in five matches at 69.66. Salma (491) needs nine runs to complete 500 ODI runs. Jemimah Rodrigues (394) needs 106 runs to bring up 500 career ODI runs.

