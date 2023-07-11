Sports

India Women pip Bangladesh Women in final-over thriller (2nd T20I)

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 11, 2023

India clinched an eight run win over Bangladesh (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mandhanasmriti)

India Women won a dramatic low-scoring thriller against Bangladesh Women in the second WT20I in Mirpur. With this eight-run triumph, the Indian eves have now sealed the series in Bangladesh. They could only manage 95/8 from their allotted overs, but they did not lose hope. The bowlers did their job really well to skittle the host for 87. Here's more.

A splendid effort from Sultana Khatun

Sultana was brought into action in the fourth over and she scalped twice in her second over. Firstly, she deceived Shafali Verma as the batter holed out the mid-off fielder. On the next ball, she removed Harmanpreet Kaur, who was outfoxed by the extra bounce and slight turn and got knocked over. Lastly, she dismissed Harleen Deol, who miscued her shot.

Lowest total for India Women against Bangladesh in WT20Is

It was a bad day at the office with the bat for the Indian eves as they could only manage 95/8 from their allotted 20 overs. This is their lowest score in WT20Is against Bangladesh. This surpassed the 101/1 that they compiled against Bangladesh in 2014 at Cox's Bazar. Interestingly, India won that match, courtesy of some good bowling from Sravanthi Naidu (4/9).

A match-winning spell from Deepti

Deepti Sharma struck on her third ball as she forced Shathi Rani to drive and the edge was gathered by Harmanpreet. Deepti then removed Shorna Akter as she took a brilliant catch off her bowling. However, the biggest wicket of all was when she outfoxed Nigar Sultana as Yastika Bhatia made no mistake with the stumping in the 19th over.

Shafali struck thrice in the 20th over

Shafali delivered with the ball in the last over with Bangladesh women needing 10 runs to win. The youngster bowled with conviction and dismissed Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, and Marufa Akter to bundle out Bangladesh for only 87.

How did the game shape up?

India Women won the toss and batted first and despite a decent start, they lost their way. The hosts bowled brilliantly and restricted India to only 95/8 from their allotted 20 overs. Sultana Khatun finished with figures of 3/21. However, the Indian eves kept their spirits high and defended the low score by bundling out Bangladesh for 87 to register an eight-run win.

