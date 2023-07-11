Sports

WI vs IND, 1st Test: Decoding Windsor Park stadium stats

July 11, 2023

Windsor Park has hosted four Tests to date

India will kickstart their ICC World Test Championship (2023-25) cycle against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica, starting July 12. The Rohit Sharma-led team will look to start the campaign on a high as they play a two-match Test series against the Windies. It will be interesting to see some new faces and how they adapt to different conditions in WI.

How does the pitch behave?

Windsor Park in Dominica is supposed to host the first Test between India and WI. The pitch here will help the pacers early on and will gradually get better for batting. Spinners will come into play in the last two days. As per Cricbuzz, teams batting first and batting second have won two games each. 246 reads the average first innings score here.

Here are the stadium stats

Windsor Park has only hosted five Tests so far. WI's 381/8 against Zimbabwe in 2013 is the highest innings total at this venue. Zimbabwe's 141 is the lowest total recorded in the same match. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (384) has scored the most runs here. Adam Voges's 130* in 2015 is the highest individual score. Devendra Bishoo's 6/80 against Australia is the best innings bowling figures.

India drew their only Test at Windsor Park in 2011

India's only Test match at Windsor Park was in 2011. Batting first, WI posted only 204, courtesy of a fifer from Ishant Sharma. In response, India compiled 347 in the first innings as four batters slammed fifties. In the second innings, Chanderpaul and Kirk Edwards slammed tons and helped WI post 322. Lastly, India only managed 94/3 before it was declared a draw.

A look at the head-to-head record

India own 22 wins and 30 defeats in 98 Tests against the Caribbean team (Draws: 46). However, WI's last Test win against India came two decades ago, in May 2002. Since the start of this century, India have won 15 of the 28 Tests against WI while losing just two. At home, WI boast 16 wins and nine defeats against India in 51 Tests.

Here are the key performers

Roston Chase has amassed 170 runs here in his solitary Test. He is the second-highest run-getter at this venue. At home, Jason Holder has scored 1,679 runs besides scalping 92 wickets. Alzarri Joseph has scalped four wickets here in a Test. Ashwin owns 60 wickets and 552 runs against WI in 11 Tests. In WI, Virat Kohli has scored 463 runs in nine Tests.

