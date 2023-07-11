Sports

Carlos Alcaraz scripts records en route to maiden Wimbledon quarter-final

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 11, 2023 | 02:02 pm 2 min read

Alcaraz marched onto his maiden Wimbledon quarterfinals

The incumbent world number one, Carlos Alcaraz reached the Wimbledon 2023 quarter-finals after he defeated Matteo Berrettini 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in a contest that lasted over three hours. Interestingly, this is Alcaraz's first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinals. He was sluggish initially and then turned it around by leveling up his intensity. The Spaniard has now set a quarter-final date with Holger Rune.

Here are the match stats

Berrettini slammed as many as nine aces compared to Alcaraz's tally of four. But the youngster won 122 total points to the Italian's 103. Alcaraz tallied four out of 16 break-points on offer, while he also bagged 46 receiving points. Alcaraz won 76 and 70 percent of the first and second serve, respectively. However, the Spaniard committed six double faults to Berrettini's none.

Maiden Wimbledon quarter-final for Alcaraz

Alcaraz overcame Berrettini to march on to his first Wimbledon quarter-final as many feel he is the man to beat as he won the Queen's Club title in the build-up. His best effort at Wimbledon came last year when he lost in the fourth round against Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz missed the Australian Open and lost the semis against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz joins this elite company!

As per OptaAce, Alcaraz and Rune became the fourth and fifth player in the last 30 years to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon and the Roland Garros in the same year before turning 21. Only Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Djokovic have done it previously.

Alcaraz scripts this record on grass surfaces

The young Spaniard has now won nine consecutive games on grass surfaces. As per OptaAce, he now becomes the youngest player to script this record since Boris Becker achieved it in 1987. He also became the second Spanish tennis player to reach the men's singles quarter-finals of Wimbledon before turning 21 in the Open Era since Nadal did it back in 2006.

Alcaraz sets up historic quarter-final clash with Rune

Alcaraz will now play Rune in the Wimbledon quarter-final, and according to OptaAce, this will be the first time two men below the age of 21 will feature in the Wimbledon quarter-finals since 2004 when Florian Mayer and Mario Ancic reached this stage.

