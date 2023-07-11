Sports

Decoding Sunil Chhetri's stats for Indian football team

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 11, 2023 | 09:00 am 3 min read

Chhetri has netted 92 international goals for India (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ISL)

Sunil Chhetri has been the poster boy for the Indian football team for nearly two decades now. The 38-year-old forward made his debut in 2005 against Pakistan, and since then, he has been a great servant for Indian football. After a career spanning almost two decades, Chhetri is finally getting some recognition in India and worldwide. Here are his records in Indian football.

Most appearances for the Indian national team

Chhetri has been donning the India blue for almost two decades now. In this period, he has represented the Indian team 142 times. Notably, no other Indian footballer has even touched the triple-figure mark. Former India forward Bhaichung Bhutia came closest as he trails Chhetri with 82 appearances for the Blue Tigers. Among active footballers, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu trails him with 62 appearances.

Most goals for the Indian national team

Chhetri has been one of the sharpest players to represent India. His movement and ability to sniff a goal-scoring situation make him the player he is today. In his 142 appearances for India, the 38-year-old has slammed home 92 goals. He is the highest goal-scorer for the Indian team. IM Vijayan trails him in this regard, having netted only 29 goals in 70 appearances.

Fourth-highest international goal-scorer in men's football

Chhetri slammed home five goals in the 2023 SAFF Championship and now has scored 92 international goals. During this tournament, the 38-year-old forward surpassed former Malaysia star Mokhtar Dahari, who scored 89 goals in his career. Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo (123), former Iran star Ali Daei (109), and Argentina's Lionel Messi (103) are above Chhetri in terms of international goals in men's football.

Most hat-tricks for the Indian football team

Recently, Chhetri netted his fourth international hat-trick against Pakistan in India's 4-0 win in the SAFF Championship opener. He has scored the most hat-tricks for the Indian football team. His hat-tricks have come against Tajikistan, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei.

Join-highest goals in the SAFF Championships

Courtesy of scoring five goals in the 2023 SAFF Championships, Chhetri has now matched Maldivian legend Ali Ashfaq's goals tally of 23 goals. They are jointly at the top of the podium. Meanwhile, Bhutia with 12 goals is in second position. Ibrahim Fazeel and Ahmed Thariq have scored 10 goals each. Chhetri won the Golden Boot in 2011, 2021, and 2023.

Most goals in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for India

Chhetri has netted nine goals in 19 FIFA World Cup qualifiers outings. He is India's highest goal-scorer in this competition. IM Vijayan, with five goals in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, is second. Meanwhile, VP Satyan and Jo Paul Ancheri scored three goals each.

Only Indian footballer to score in three decades

Chhetri is the only player for India to score in three different decades. Chhetri scripted this record by scoring a brace against Bangladesh in the World Cup Qualifiers. His first international goal came against Pakistan in June 2005. He then scored against Vietnam in October 2010. Lastly, he scored against Bangladesh in June 2021 Notably, he scored multiple goals in all of these games.

A look at his international trophy cabinet

The 38-year-old Indian football talisman has won several silverware in his illustrious career. Chhetri recently lifted his fourth SAFF Championship title (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023). He bagged three Nehru Cup honors in 2007, 2009, and 2012. The veteran has clinched two Intercontinental Cup titles in 2018 and 2023 plus a Tri-Nation Series trophy (2023). Chhetri also won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008.

