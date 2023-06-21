Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in his 200th appearance for Portugal: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 21, 2023 | 02:33 am 3 min read

Ronaldo will be the first male footballer to complete 200 international appearances

Football great Cristiano Ronaldo featured in his 200th international appearance for Portugal in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers against Iceland. Ronaldo helped Portugal win late on in the 91st minute. Portugal have now won four successive matches in Group J. Ronaldo was assisted by Gonçalo Inacio for his match-winning goal which stood after a VAR review. Here we decode his stats.

200 appearances in international football

Ronaldo is the most-capped men's footballer with 200 appearances for Portugal. Kuwait's Badar Al-Mutawa is the second-highest with 196 international caps. Malaysia's Soh Chin Ann (195), Egypt's Ahmed Hasan (184) and Oman's Ahmed Mubarak (183) complete the top five with the most international appearances. Sergio Ramos made 180 appearances for Spain.

123 goals in international men's football

While he has played the most matches for any country in football, he has also scored the most number of goals in International men's football. Ronaldo has netted 123 goals for Portugal, the highest tally of international goals. Iran's Ali Daei is in the second spot with 109 goals. Lionel Messi (103), Malaysia's Mokhtar Dahari (89) and Sunil Chhetri (87) complete the top five.

Breaking down his international goals for Portugal

In 52 friendly matches, Ronaldo has smashed 20 goals. He has 36 goals in 39 European Qualifiers. He has 14 goals in 25 European Championship matches. Ronaldo also has seven goals at the Nations League and two at the FIFA Confederations Cup. At the World Cup Qualifiers, Ronaldo has 36 goals in 47 games. In 22 FIFA World Cup games, Ronaldo has 8 goals.

Most career goals

Ronaldo was the first player to complete 800 career goals in men's football. His rival Messi completed it earlier this year. However, Ronaldo has a higher tally of 838 career goals. Ronaldo has 715 career club goals in total. He netted five goals for Sporting, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, and 101 for Juventus. Besides scoring 14 goals for Al Nassr.

Most international hat-tricks

The 38-year-old has mustered 10 international hat-tricks for Portugal, the highest number of international hat-tricks for any footballer. Messi and Sweden's Sven Rydell are in the second spot with nine international hat-tricks. Ronaldo broke Rydell's record of nine hat-tricks in October 2021 against Luxembourg. Overall, Ronaldo holds the record for the most hat-tricks in football with 62 hat-tricks. Messi with 57 hat-tricks is second.

Joint second-highest goalscorer in Euro 2024 Qualifiers

The Portuguese talisman has scored five goals in four matches. However, Denmark's Rasmus Hojland leads the pack with six goals, while Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Switzerland's Zeki Amdouni are tied alongside Ronaldo with five goals each.

Portugal enjoying a perfect record in Group J

Portugal under the tutelage of Roberto Martinez has played flawless football in the Euro Qualifiers. After bossing the first three matches, Portugal had to dig deep to beat Iceland. They have a perfect record after four games, having smashed 14 goals without conceding a single one. Meanwhile, Portugal had lost 1-0 against Belgium in the pre-quarterfinals of the 2020 European Championships.

