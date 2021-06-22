UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands, Belgium maintain 100% record; Denmark advance

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 22, 2021, 01:37 pm

Andreas Christensen was solid for Denmark in their win over Russia at the Euro 2020

The European Championships saw Denmark advance to the knockout stages after an emotional win over Russia in a key Group B encounter. Denmark won 4-1 to finish second in the group on basis of goal difference. They had earlier lost both their matches. Meanwhile, Belgium topped Group B with nine points. The Netherlands also maintained their 100% record. Here's the complete statistical analysis.

Denmark

An emphatic emotional victory for Denmark

Denmark, who saw Christian Eriksen collapse on the ground in their opening game, have been down emotionally. Eriksen was discharged from the hospital after a cardiac arrest. The last week was difficult for the Danes and the emotions were visible post the final whistle. There were four different scorers for Denmark in their 4-1 win as they knocked Russia out of the tournament.

Records

Denmark script these records after beating Russia

As per Opta, the Denmark football team is the first side in European Championship history to reach the knockout stages of the competition having lost their first two group stage games. Notably, Denmark have scored four-plus goals in a match at a major tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup (4-1 victory versus Nigeria).

Wins

Belgium and Netherlands post emphatic wins

World number one team Belgium worked hard for their win against Finland to keep a 100% record. Lukas Hradecky's own goal and Romelu Lukaku's strike helped Belgium win deep into the second half. Kevin De Bruyne had an excellent game once again for Belgium. Meanwhile, the Dutch rode on a brace from Georginio Wijnaldum to thrash North Macedonia 3-0 in Group C.

Netherlands

Records for Wijnaldum and Memphis

Wijnaldum, who netted his 24th and 25th goal for the Netherlands (78 caps), surpassed Marco van Basten and Dirk Kuyt (24 each) and equaled Rafael van der Vaart. As per Opta, Memphis Depay became just the second Dutch player to both score and assist a goal in a game at both the European Championships and World Cup, after Wesley Sneijder.

Belgium

Notable stats for the Belgian side

Belgium have progressed to the knockouts with a 100% record at a major tournament for the third time after the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. The world's number one side has also won all three group games at a European Championships tournament for the first time. Lukaku netted his 63rd goal for Belgium. He has equaled the tally of Uruguay's Luis Suarez (63).