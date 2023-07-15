Marketa Vondrousova wins 2023 Wimbledon: Decoding her career achievements

Sports

Marketa Vondrousova wins 2023 Wimbledon: Decoding her career achievements

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 15, 2023 | 10:36 pm 3 min read

Vondrousova is now the fifth left-handed player to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon in the Open Era (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Marketa Vondrousova humbled Ons Jabeur to win the 2023 Wimbledon women's singles crown. Vondrousova beat Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 to win her maiden Grand Slam honor. Notably, she is the first unseeded player in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon, besides also reaching the final. Vondrousova's tactical adaptability played a key role as she toppled another seeded player. We decode her achievements.

Fifth left-handed player to win the women's singles title

According to Opta, Vondrousova is now the fifth left-handed player to win the women's singles title at Wimbledon in the Open Era, after Ann Jones, Martina Navratilova, Petra Kvitova, and Angelique Kerber. Vondrousova is also the third left-hander from the Czech Republic to capture the Wimbledon title, following Martina Navratilova (nine) and Kvitova (two).

Wimbledon: Lowest-ranked player (42) to win the women's singles title

Vondrousova became the lowest-ranked player (42) to win the women's singles title in Wimbledon since the WTA Rankings were introduced. She overcame the record held by Venus Williams (31 in 2007). Meanwhile, Vondrousova became the 59th women's singles Grand Slam winner and the 24th in Wimbledon. Earlier, the 24-year-old became the second-lowest ranked player to reach the Wimbledon final since the WTA Rankings.

29-10 win-loss record in 2023 on the WTA Tour

Vondrousova has now raced to a 29-10 win-loss record in 2023 on the WTA Tour. She notched her maiden title this season and a second in her career. Vondrousova has cruised to an 8-4 win-loss record at Wimbledon. At Grand Slams, her tally is 33-20. She had reached the 2019 French Open final earlier, losing to Ashleigh Barty.

Vondrousova overcomes five seeded players en route to her title

Vondrousova beat four seeds in succession just to make the semi-finals. Beating number 12 seed Veronica Kudermetova, No. 21 Donna Vekic, No. 32 Marie Bouzkova and No. 4 Jessica Pegula. In the final, she defeated sixth seed Jabeur.

Vondrousova is projected to make her Top 10 debut

Vondrousova claimed her third win of the season over Jabeur. Before this, she overcame Jabeur at the 2023 Australian Open and the 2023 Miami Open. As per WTA, Vondrousova is projected to make her Top 10 debut, at World No. 10, in Monday's new WTA Rankings.

Just one win at Wimbledon before the 2023 event

Vondrousova suffered three successive first-round exits at Wimbledon in 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively. She claimed her maiden win in 2021 before losing in the second round. After being absent in 2022, she won seven successive matches in this year's Wimbledon.

Vondrousova won the 2020 Olympic silver medal in women's singles

Vondrousova bagged the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was overcome by Swiss ace Belinda Bencic in the final. Bencic beat Czech Vondrousova 7-5, 2-6, 6-3. Vondrousova had earlier managed to book Czech Republic's first Olympic singles final. At the Games, she defeated key players such as Naomi Osaka (3rd round) and Elina Svitolina (semis).

A maiden WTA Tour title aged 17

Vondrousova made her WTA Tour main-draw doubles debut in April 2015 at the Prague Open. She made her WTA Tour singles debut at the same tournament a year later, winning her first career match against Oceane Dodin. She won her maiden WTA Tour title aged 17 (Biel Bienne) She had entered the main draw through qualifying and defeated Anett Kontaveit in the final.

Vondrousova's numbers in women's doubles

Vondrousova has a win-loss record of 17-14 in women's doubles at Grand Slams. Her best record was a semi-final appearance back in 2019 (Australian Open). In 2023, her doubles win-loss reads as 14-9. She exited the third round at Wimbledon this year. She is yet to win a doubles honor on the WTA Tour.

Share this timeline