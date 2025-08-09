India on track to meet ₹50,000cr defense export target

Samir V Kamat, the Chairman of the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) , has expressed confidence that India will meet its defense export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2028-29. The ambitious goal was set by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh . Kamat's optimism comes from the growing global interest in Indian defense systems such as Pinaka, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), BrahMos missile system, and Akash air defense system.

International demand Growing global demand for Indian defense systems Kamat noted that countries from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa are showing a keen interest in Indian defense systems. This is a positive sign for India's exports in the defense sector. He further emphasized that the success of these systems during Operation Sindoor has contributed to this growing global demand.

Export growth Defense exports expected to double in coming years India's defense exports hit a record high of ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024-25, marking an increase of ₹2,539 crore or 12.04% from the previous fiscal year. Kamat expects these exports to double in the next two to three years due to the growing interest in Indian defense systems. The country's annual defense production also reached an all-time high of ₹150,590 crore during this period, representing an 18% increase over previous year's output and a whopping 90% jump since FY 2019-20.

Policy impact Government initiatives to boost defense manufacturing The government has launched several initiatives, including the production-linked incentive (PLI), to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive and reduce dependency on imports. Kamat highlighted these measures as a reflection of India's strength in defense R&D and production. He also assured that if systems are produced within the country, they will be acquired by the ministry for services.