Presenting the top footballers to join the Saudi Pro League

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 15, 2023 | 09:32 pm 4 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr from Manchester United post the Qatar World Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@Cristiano)

The transfer window is well and truly open and it is the Saudi Pro League outfits, who are splashing the cash for the big fishes in the European market. It all started with Cristiano Ronaldo joining Al-Nassr at the beginning of the year and now players like Karim Benzema, N'golo Kante, Ruben Neves, etc have chosen Saudi Arabia as their new home.

Why does this story matter?

Saudi Arabia has become a key destination for several players. With crucial money in the mix and clubs getting good value on players, it's a win-win situation many would feel. However, several players still have a lot to offer in European football but have had their heads turned. Saudi wants to become a major country for top footballers and has a vision in place.

Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr earlier this year

It all started with Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr this year. He was out of favor at Manchester United and an infamous interview led to mutual agreement on a contract termination. Ronaldo joined the club on a two and half year contract worth more than 200m euros. The 37-year-old netted 14 goals in 16 SPL matches last season.

Karim Benzema joins Al-Ittihad

Benzema ended his 14-year stay at Real Madrid to join Al-Ittihad. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner joined as a free agent. The Frenchman is the second-highest goal-scorer for Real Madrid with 354 goals in 648 matches, only Ronaldo (450) has scored more goals for Los Blancos. Real had a contract proposal on the table for Benzema until the 2024 season but he decided otherwise.

Chelsea trio moves to Saudi Arabia

After seven years at Chelsea, Kante made the move to Al-Ittihad and will join hands with Benzema. He signed a three-year contract with the club. Edouard Mendy also joined Al-Ahli on a three-year deal for a reported fee of £16m. Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly completed his move to Al-Hilal for around £17m.

Roberto Firmino completes his move to Al Ahli

Former Liverpool star striker Roberto Firmino was a mainstay for the Reds for many years. However, when his contract ended, Firmino decided to join Al-Ahli. Firmino joined the Reds in 2015 and ended up with 111 goals and 71 assists.

Al-Hilal sign Ruben Neves from Wolves

Midfielder Ruben Neves left Premier League side Wolves to join Al-Hilal. Reportedly plenty of top European clubs were after him but he decided to sign for Al-Hilal for £47m. Neves made 253 appearances and scored 30 goals for Wolves.

Marcelo Brozovic joins Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Former Inter Milan captain Marcelo Brozovic made a stunning decision to join Al-Nassr. He guided Inter to the Champions League final last season. As per BBC, Brozovic, 30, attracted interest from La Liga champions Barcelona, but they were unwilling to match Al-Nassr's offer. Brozovic made 330 appearances and scored 31 goals for Inter, winning the Serie A once and lifting the Coppa Italia twice.

Henderson and Fabinho are set to make the move

Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are all set to move to Saudi Arabia. Henderson is closing in on a move to Al-Ettifaq, who are now coached by Steven Gerrard. Meanwhile, Fabinho is in talks with champions Al-Ittihad. The club has reportedly made a £40m bid for the Brazilian midfielder. Notably, Fabinho hasn't traveled with Liverpool to Germany for their pre-season.

Other players who are in the mix

Former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has joined Al-Hilal for £34m. The 28-year-old Serbia international signed a three-year deal. Bayern's Sadio Mane is said to be in talks with Al-Ahli, who are also pushing for Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez. Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech was close to joining Al-Nassr but he failed his medical. Some of the Saudi clubs are also interested in Romelu Lukaku.

